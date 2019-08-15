TILT Holdings Subsidiary Jupiter Announces Expansion of Retail Offerings

TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE:TILT) (OTC:SVVTF), a foundational technology cannabis platform comprised of assets to support brands worldwide, announced today the expansion of retail offerings for its wholly-owned subsidiary Jupiter Research (“Jupiter”), a designer, developer and manufacturer of vaporizing technologies for natural plant-derived oil.

Jupiter will offer a complete starter kit in retail-ready packaging that includes black Liquid6 power supply and one empty black powder-coated collar 1.0 ML fill-your-own cartridge. This latest product offering was created to further Jupiter’s goal of being an innovative leader in the global vaping market and provide the high-quality products to their brand partners. The vape market continues to be a fast growing segment in the cannabis industry. In 2019 and for the first time ever, California sold more concentrates than flower, and vapes were ranked the most popular method of ingesting concentrates. Vape sales grew 69 and 80 percent in California and Oregon, respectively, according to BDS Analytics data.

“Consumer behavior trends are leaning towards vaping products as the preferred cannabis consumption method and Jupiter continues to lead the industry with its high-quality products, including the launch of this product,” said Mark Scatterday, Interim CEO of TILT Holdings. “Jupiter’s Liquid6 Complete Starter Kit is an all-in-one package solution. This latest technology is a direct reflection of our passion to design, develop and manufacture high-performance and state-of-the-art vaporization technologies designed for today’s high viscosity extracts.”

The Liquid6 platform is specifically designed to deliver the highest vapor volume of premium high viscosity extracts. Jupiter’s platforms feature CCELL® technology consistently delivering a vaping experience without compromising the intended flavor and efficacy. The L6 is utilizing advanced technology in a recognized simple and compact form factor.

The black power-coated collar 1.0 ML fill-your-own cartridge has an open top-fill for ease of use while filling with premium extracts and a twist-top ceramic mouthpiece, preventing contents exposure. The 510 threaded connection allows for universal compatibility and is manufactured with advanced resins and other materials.

The Liquid6 complete starter kit is available for brand customization and has a low minimum order quantity for dispensary or retail partners of 50 MOQ. The Liquid6 complete starter kit is available for purchase today. To learn more about TILT Holdings Inc. visit www.tiltholdings.com. For more information about Jupiter Research, visit www.jupiterresearch.com/.

About TILT

TILT Holdings serves cannabis brands worldwide through a strong network of portfolio companies committed to technological innovations that support long-term success. TILT services more than 800 brands and cannabis retailers across 33 states in the U.S., as well as in Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. As the market leader in cannabis technology and related products and services, the Company’s core assets include wholly-owned subsidiaries Jupiter Research, a company that focuses on the vast potential of inhalation through innovative design, development and manufacturing; Blackbird, a company that provides operations and software solutions for wholesale and retail distribution; and Baker, a CRM platform helping dispensaries grow their business. The Company also owns cannabis operations in states including Massachusetts, led by Commonwealth Alternative Care; and in Pennsylvania, led by Standard Farms. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with offices throughout the U.S., and London, TILT has over 400 employees and has sales in the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.