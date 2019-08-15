Carey Hart and Next Green Wave Launching Premium Wellness CBD Brand ‘HartLuck’

The “Fix Yourself” Line Of Products Is Now Available For Sale Direct To Consumer, Distributed From Our SDC Brand House









Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE:NGW) (OTCQX:NXGWF) (“Next Green Wave”, “NGW” or the “Company”) is excited to announce that it has launched its all natural CBD line “HartLuck” in partnership with Carey Hart, a distinguished former professional motocross competitor and celebrated figure in today’s pop culture.

The full spectrum CBD products, exclusively formulated by SDC, include tinctures, salves and gel capsules are now available at selected specialty stores throughout California and the HartLuck website.

Crafted to the highest quality, all products are made of 100% natural ingredients, have been tested, certified and are free of solvents and pesticides.

“At the core, we started the HartLuck CBD line for active performance-based people. Born from the need to repair after race day or a rough practice at the track, we made things we would use ourselves. I truly believe in holistic forms of pain management and recovery,” stated Carey Hart, “Partnering with NGW has been key, we only use 100% natural ingredients in all of our products. We believe that there is a difference and it is why we never settle for cutting corners on anything we make. Nature made it best, we formulate for optimum results.”

ABOUT CAREY HART

A Born Champion. As a former professional motocross rider and husband to multi Grammy Award winning artist Pink, Carey Hart has been a fixture among motocross competitions including Gravity Games, X Games, AMA Super Moto Series and Tony Hawk’s Boom Boom Tour. Teaming up with SDC to build a line of CBD products including tincture, relief patches, salves and more.

ABOUT SD CANNABIS

SD Cannabis (SDC) specializes in developing extraction and manufacturing methods that focus on maintaining the quality and natural benefits of cannabis. Through its use of the most sophisticated equipment available, the team takes a scientific approach to capturing all of the active available cannabinoids in the plant and then integrates those ingredients into products without adding other artificial or dangerous fillers. In addition, SDC’s leadership team brings decades of experience in developing, launching and marketing brands across the landscape of culture, art, music, action sports, and fashion with a core understanding of how to leverage the power of today’s influencers to drive consumer demand and product innovation. To find out more, visit us at www.wearesdc.com and on Instagram.

ABOUT NEXT GREEN WAVE

NGW is a fully integrated premium cannabis producer with 8 legacy brands and over 45 products through its subsidiary WEARESDC. Based in Coalinga, California the company owns and operates a state-of-the-art cultivation facility and is currently expanding operations on its cannabis zoned property to include and accommodate extraction operations and research. NGW has a seed library of over 120 strains which include multiple award-winning genetics and cultivars and is developing its nursery cloning operations with bio-tech leader Intrexon. The company also has an investment in OMG which could provide the company with distribution into Colombia. To find out more visit us at www.nextgreenwave.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

On behalf of the board,

Paul Chow,

Founding Director

Next Green Wave Holdings Inc.

For more information regarding Next Green Wave, contact:

Caroline Klukowski

VP Corp. Development

Tel: +1 (778) 589-2848

IR@nextgreenwave.com

Next Green Wave Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in certain regulatory filings, including without limitation dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing state, local or other licenses and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals licenses and permits to complete construction of all proposed facilities in a timely manner; actual operating risks such as the risk of fire, pests and theft; engaging in activities which currently are illegal under US federal law and the uncertainty of existing protection from U.S. federal or other prosecution; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including U.S. state-law legalization, particularly in California, due to inconsistent public opinion, perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry, bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; NGW’s limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; undue reliance on social media influencers to drive product sales; NGW’s requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with customers and suppliers. Readers are encouraged to the review the section titled “Risk Factors” in NGW’s prospectus. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although NGW has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. NGW no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

