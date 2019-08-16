Matica Launches Odour Neutralizing Ionic Mist

Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMJ, OTCQB:MMJFF) (Frankfurt:39N) (“Matica” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of a much anticipated new product, the Matica branded Ionic Mist.









Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMJ, OTCQB:MMJFF) (Frankfurt:39N) (“Matica” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of a much anticipated new product, the Matica branded Ionic Mist. Working together with Yunify Natural Technologies (“Yunify”), the companies have developed a spray mist that captures and neutralizes cannabis and smoke odours through Yunify’s Natural Ions Encapsulation technology.

After spraying an area with Matica Ionic Mist , the odour disappears and the sprayed area is left clean and fresh smelling. This product can be used as both a personal spray or as a room deodoriser. The product will be available for sale on the company website maticammj.com in the coming days

Matica Enterprises CEO, Boris Ziger states, “Matica is excited to be launching the Ionic Mist product at the Montreal Pride festival this August 17th weekend. Look for the Matica tent on the parade route on re Sainte-Catherine, and try the product first hand.”

For more information on Matica Enterprises please visit the website at: www.maticaenterprises.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

MATICA ENTERPRISES INC.

Boris Ziger

Boris Ziger, CEO & Chairman

The Company’s public filings are available for review at www.sedar.com and www.thecse.com.

For further information, please contact Boris Ziger, at:

Telephone: 416-304-9935

E-mail: info@maticaenterprises.com

Website: www.maticaenterprises.com , www.maticammj.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Corporation. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Corporation’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

This news release contains statements about the Company’s information that may be made available on the S&P Capital IQ Corporation Records Listing Program and the business of Matica that are forward-looking in nature and as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek Safe Harbor.

Click here to connect with Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMJ; FWB:39N; OTCQB:MMJFF) for an Investor Presentation.