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Nov. 20, 2026 12:05PM PST|
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Elsewhere in the crypto sector, Anthropic shares fell more than 9 percent at the open on Friday, the company's second day of trading.
KanawatTH / Adobe Stock
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (November 20) as of 12 noon UTC.
Bitcoin price update
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$61,749.53, trading 5.9 percent lower over the past 24 hours.
Broader risk asset pressure and selloffs in the tech space have contributed to notable weeks-long declines across major cryptocurrencies, as well as gold and DeFi total value locked, driving higher volatility expectations and over US$600 million in liquidations.
Bitcoin price chart
Bitcoin price performance, November 20, 2026.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
Ether and altcoin price update
- Ethereum (ETH) was priced at US$1,746.98, trading 7.5 percent lower over the last 24 hours.
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$0.95, trading 6.1 percent lower over the past 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$71.70, trading 6.7 percent lower over the past 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
Read on for a round-up of the biggest crypto market news:
- Senate votes to ban war, death bets as Kalshi loses Maryland appeal
- Anthropic gives back first day gains as AI selloff spreads
- Institutional Bitcoin ETP holdings hit record, Wells Fargo takes top spot
- Sky Protocol weathers US$2 billion redemption wave after CoinDesk report
- Lagarde urges EU lawmakers to unify rules for tokenized securities
Senate votes to ban war, death bets as Kalshi loses Maryland appeal
Prediction markets took hits from Congress, the courts and their own regulator this week as the Senate passed the DEATH BETS Act by voice vote with an amendment, sending the bill to the House.
The bill would amend the Commodity Exchange Act to bar exchanges and clearinghouses registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) from listing or clearing event contracts that expressly reference terrorism, assassination, war or US military operations.
It would also ban contracts that, at listing, are “reasonably expected to resolve principally based on a death of an individual,” and let the CFTC extend the ban to “any similar activity” by rule.
Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) introduced the bill in March, and Senator John Curtis (R-UT) co-sponsors it.
“With this bill, Congress is making it clear that these bets should be illegal,” Schiff posted on X after the vote.
Lawmakers have argued that war and death markets let people profit from tragedy and could reward insiders with knowledge of military plans. Polymarket users face insider trading accusations after making US$2.4 million on Iran-related predictions. Kalshi faces a lawsuit over its refusal to pay out on a market tied to the death of Iran’s then-Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. In June, the CFTC proposed rules to ban markets on outcomes that could come about through war or assassination, such as bets on when US adversaries will be “out of office.”
The CFTC also ordered Kalshi to halt all “mention markets” tied to US President Donald Trump’s remarks, which let users bet on specific words or topics he would raise in speeches.
The order follows a summer incident in which a White House teleprompter operator made more than US$100,000 on Kalshi’s mention markets, trading that US regulators viewed as insider trading.
Kalshi still plans to offer some mention markets tied to other administration officials.
On Tuesday (November 17), the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit ruled 2-1 that Kalshi cannot stop Maryland gaming regulators from pursuing enforcement against it for offering sports bets without a license.
Anthropic gives back first-day gains as AI selloff spreads
Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) fell more than 9 percent at Friday’s open, its second day of trading, to US$88.17.
That move took shares toward the US$83 price at which the company sold them in its initial public offering. The stock had jumped 17 percent on Thursday (November 19) after briefly surging almost 40 percent when trading began.
Friday’s loss was later trimmed to about 5 percent.
The drop came as a selloff in artificial intelligence-linked stocks spread from Asia to Europe and the US. The Nasdaq-100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) fell 1.2 percent at the open after a 2.2 percent decline on Thursday, and the PHLX Semiconductor Sector (INDEXNASDAQ:SOX) dropped 4 percent to a two week low.
In Asia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM), Samsung Electronics (KRX:005930) and SK Hynix (KRX:000660,NASDAQ:SKHY) closed down 4.7 percent, 7 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively.
Institutional Bitcoin ETP holdings hit record, Wells Fargo takes top spot
Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) has become the largest institutional holder of US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETPs), according to Galaxy Research’s analysis of third quarter 13F filings.
The bank reported 30,553 Bitcoin equivalents after adding 14,636 in the quarter. That put it ahead of Brevan Howard and Millennium Management, which had held the top spot.
Institutions filing 13Fs held 274,380 Bitcoin equivalents in spot ETPs as of September 30, up 49,229, or 21.9 percent, from the prior quarter. That is the highest level since US regulators approved the products.
Institutional holders now account for 25.4 percent of all issued shares.
Wealth management channels, including registered investment advisors, hybrid advisors and brokerage platforms, added 24,838 Bitcoin equivalents, about half of the quarter’s net increase.
Large brokerages and wirehouses contributed 22,728 of that. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) added 7,201 to reach 8,114, while Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) added 2,875 to reach 5,503.
The number of registered investment advisors reporting Bitcoin ETP holdings rose 19 percent to 894, and their Bitcoin assets climbed 34.2 percent to US$11.8 billion. Another 162 institutions reported holdings for the first time.
Sky Protocol weathers US$2 billion redemption wave after CoinDesk report
DeFi protocol Sky (formerly MakerDAO) processed more than US$2 billion in single-day stablecoin withdrawals on Thursday following a CoinDesk investigation alleging that US$518 million in illicit funds, including US$101.9 million tied to North Korean hackers, have passed through Sky’s Peg Stability Module (PSM) over five years.
The report warns that because Sky holds its USDC reserves in a single pooled wallet, a court order to issuer Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) could freeze the entire reserve and disrupt redemptions, prompting panicked users to swap USDS back into USDC.
On Friday, the Sky Frontier Foundation pushed back with a transaction-level review from risk advisor Block Analitica, stating that USDS held its US$1 peg throughout the surge and arguing that CoinDesk’s figures lack context, representing under 0.06 percent of the PSM’s US$960 billion lifetime volume and largely stemming from third-party DEX aggregators automatically routing trades rather than direct illicit deposits.
Lagarde urges EU lawmakers to unify rules for tokenized securities
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde urged EU lawmakers to act quickly on common rules for tokenized securities in a keynote speech at the Frankfurt European Banking Congress on Friday.
Lagarde warned that without harmonized legislation, Europe’s rapidly growing tokenized asset market risks fragmenting across incompatible platforms, noting that the ECB’s Pontes settlement platform, which recently settled a 1 billion euro digital bond for the European Stability Mechanism, must be paired with a unified legal framework.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Learn about our editorial policies.