Samsung Electronics

KRX:005930

Samsung Electronics is a diversified electronics conglomerate that manufactures and sells a wide range of products, including smartphones, semiconductor chips, printers, home appliances, medical...

Tech Weekly: CES Announcements Reignite Memory Shortage Concerns

Battery Storage Market Surging as Electricity Demand Enters New Era

Tech Weekly: NVIDIA Earnings Impress, Bezos Launches AI Startup

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Tech 5: Softbank to Invest US$2 Billion in Intel, Figure Seeks Nasdaq IPO

Tech 5: Tesla Pulls Plug on Dojo, Chipmakers Largely Exempt from Trump's Tariffs

Tech 5: Tesla and Samsung Strike Deal, Palo Alto to Acquire CyberArk

Samsung Electronics is a diversified electronics conglomerate that manufactures and sells a wide range of products, including smartphones, semiconductor chips, printers, home appliances, medical equipment, and telecom network equipment. About half of its profit is generated from semiconductor business, and a further 30%-35% is generated from its mobile handset business, although these percentages vary with the fortunes of each of these businesses. It is the largest smartphone and television manufacturer in the world, which helps provide a base demand for its component businesses, such as memory chips and displays, and is also the largest manufacturer of these globally.
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Latest News

Outlook Reports world

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES