SK Hynix is a semiconductor supplier with around 70 to 75 percent of its revenue from DRAM and 20 to 25 percent of its revenue from NAND flash. SK Hynix is the second largest DRAM supplier globally, with approximately 29 percent market share, and the fifth largest NAND supplier globally, with approximately 10 percent market share. SK Telecom, the largest telecom carrier in South Korea, became the largest shareholder in 2012 and currently holds 20 percent of SK Hynix's shares.