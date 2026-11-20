Anthropic is an AI research company and public benefit corporation founded in 2021 by a team of researchers responsible for many of the breakthroughs that define AI. It is first and foremost a research lab, and its mission is the responsible development and maintenance of advanced AI for the long-term benefit of humanity. Its frontier AI, Claude, is delivered to customers through its models, platform, and applications, including Claude Code, its coding agent, and Claude Cowork. The company's enterprise strategy is built on the belief that frontier AI is most valuable in real-world settings, and it has organized its research priorities, product roadmap, and go-to-market and Applied AI teams around enterprise use cases, which range from routine knowledge work to the most complex problems.