



Investor Insight Amid increasing regulatory restrictions on cyanide and a growing demand for sustainable mining practices, Innovation Mining is a compelling investment opportunity positioned to disrupt the market and establish itself as a leader in cleantech gold extraction.

Overview Innovation Mining is a clean-tech company with an innovative technology that promises to transform the gold mining industry. The company has developed RZOLV, a breakthrough water-based hydrometallurgical formula that effectively recovers gold from ores, concentrates and tailings without the environmental and regulatory burdens associated with cyanide. While cyanide has been the industry standard for over a century, its toxic nature has led to bans in several countries and costly permitting challenges for mining companies. RZOLV offers similar cost and performance metrics as cyanide, but with a non-toxic, reusable and sustainable profile. The company is currently focused on validating its technology through a 100-tonne industrial test, after which full commercialization efforts will begin.

Company Highlights Innovation Mining has developed RZOLV, a proprietary, non-toxic hydrometallurgical formula for gold extraction. The formula offers a sustainable, safe, and water-based alternative to cyanide.

RZOLV enables a seamless transition from cyanide without requiring additional infrastructure investments, making adoption cost-competitive and operationally efficient.

The RZOLV formula has been tested on over 250 kilograms of ore, demonstrating high performance comparable to cyanide while eliminating toxic waste risks.

Scalability and reliability: A 100-tonne leach test is planned within the next several months to further validate scalability and reinforce its economic and operational advantages for miners.

Regulatory and social benefits: By removing cyanide from the process, RZOLV will simplify regulatory approvals, reduce compliance risks, and improve social licenses to operate, making it a future-proof solution for responsible mining.

Enhanced ESG profile: Mining companies adopting RZOLV can significantly improve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standing, appealing to investors and stakeholders focused on sustainability and responsible resource development.

Versatile gold recovery: RZOLV enables efficient gold extraction not only from traditional ores but also from low-grade ore, concentrates, and tailings, unlocking untapped resources.

Technology Value Propositions Innovation Mining is a clean-tech company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of RZOLV, a revolutionary, water-based hydrometallurgical formula for gold recovery. As a safe, non-toxic and cost-competitive alternative to cyanide, RZOLV addresses a long-standing industry challenge, enabling mining operations to transition toward sustainable and high-performance gold extraction without compromising profitability.

RZOLV has been extensively tested in laboratory settings, demonstrating high gold recovery rates, fast leach kinetics, and comparable performance to traditional cyanide processes. A major advantage of the formula is its water-based composition, which ensures scalability without the need for complex infrastructure modifications. Innovation Mining has achieved a significant breakthrough by modifying the RZOLV formula, ensuring its cost-competitiveness with cyanide. Operating cost savings include: insurance, cyanide destruction circuits, monitoring and site remediation. This advancement applies to both whole-ore vat leaching and heap leaching processes, enhancing the economic viability of eco-friendly gold extraction. In the near term, Innovation Mining plans to conduct a 100-tonne leach test to validate its industrial-scale applicability. With increasing regulatory restrictions on cyanide and a growing demand for sustainable mining practices, Innovation Mining is positioned to disrupt the market and establish the company as a leader in clean-tech gold extraction.

Competitive Advantages Innovation Mining's RZOLV formula presents several distinct advantages over traditional cyanide-based gold extraction methods: Non-toxic and Eco-friendly: Water-based chemistry with no hazardous byproducts, significantly reducing environmental impact and permitting challenges.

Delivers high-performance gold recovery rates and fast leach kinetics, making it a reliable alternative to cyanide. Stability: RZOLV is a chemically stable solution, ensuring consistent performance and reliability over time.

Requires no major infrastructure overhauls, enabling easy adoption for miners Scalability: Proven in lab tests and undergoing industrial-scale validation to demonstrate commercial viability.

Comparable costs to cyanide while lowering permitting, remediation, and operational expenses. Regulatory Benefits: Allows for easier permitting due to non-toxic nature, reducing compliance risks.

Effectively extracts gold from low-grade ore, concentrates, and tailings, unlocking additional value. Commercialization: Industry interest and strategic partnerships under development to accelerate commercialization.

Industry interest and strategic partnerships under development to accelerate commercialization. Strong Executive Leadership: Backed by a highly experienced team with a track record of success in mining, metallurgy, and business development.