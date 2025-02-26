Investor Insight
Amid increasing regulatory restrictions on cyanide and a growing demand for sustainable mining practices, Innovation Mining is a compelling investment opportunity positioned to disrupt the market and establish itself as a leader in cleantech gold extraction.
Overview
Innovation Mining is a clean-tech company with an innovative technology that promises to transform the gold mining industry. The company has developed RZOLV, a breakthrough water-based hydrometallurgical formula that effectively recovers gold from ores, concentrates and tailings without the environmental and regulatory burdens associated with cyanide.
While cyanide has been the industry standard for over a century, its toxic nature has led to bans in several countries and costly permitting challenges for mining companies. RZOLV offers similar cost and performance metrics as cyanide, but with a non-toxic, reusable and sustainable profile. The company is currently focused on validating its technology through a 100-tonne industrial test, after which full commercialization efforts will begin.
Company Highlights
- Innovation Mining has developed RZOLV, a proprietary, non-toxic hydrometallurgical formula for gold extraction. The formula offers a sustainable, safe, and water-based alternative to cyanide.
- RZOLV enables a seamless transition from cyanide without requiring additional infrastructure investments, making adoption cost-competitive and operationally efficient.
- The RZOLV formula has been tested on over 250 kilograms of ore, demonstrating high performance comparable to cyanide while eliminating toxic waste risks.
- Scalability and reliability: A 100-tonne leach test is planned within the next several months to further validate scalability and reinforce its economic and operational advantages for miners.
- Regulatory and social benefits: By removing cyanide from the process, RZOLV will simplify regulatory approvals, reduce compliance risks, and improve social licenses to operate, making it a future-proof solution for responsible mining.
- Enhanced ESG profile: Mining companies adopting RZOLV can significantly improve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standing, appealing to investors and stakeholders focused on sustainability and responsible resource development.
- Versatile gold recovery: RZOLV enables efficient gold extraction not only from traditional ores but also from low-grade ore, concentrates, and tailings, unlocking untapped resources.
Technology Value Propositions
Innovation Mining is a clean-tech company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of RZOLV, a revolutionary, water-based hydrometallurgical formula for gold recovery.
As a safe, non-toxic and cost-competitive alternative to cyanide, RZOLV addresses a long-standing industry challenge, enabling mining operations to transition toward sustainable and high-performance gold extraction without compromising profitability.
RZOLV has been extensively tested in laboratory settings, demonstrating high gold recovery rates, fast leach kinetics, and comparable performance to traditional cyanide processes. A major advantage of the formula is its water-based composition, which ensures scalability without the need for complex infrastructure modifications. Innovation Mining has achieved a significant breakthrough by modifying the RZOLV formula, ensuring its cost-competitiveness with cyanide. Operating cost savings include: insurance, cyanide destruction circuits, monitoring and site remediation. This advancement applies to both whole-ore vat leaching and heap leaching processes, enhancing the economic viability of eco-friendly gold extraction.
In the near term, Innovation Mining plans to conduct a 100-tonne leach test to validate its industrial-scale applicability. With increasing regulatory restrictions on cyanide and a growing demand for sustainable mining practices, Innovation Mining is positioned to disrupt the market and establish the company as a leader in clean-tech gold extraction.
Competitive Advantages
Innovation Mining's RZOLV formula presents several distinct advantages over traditional cyanide-based gold extraction methods:
- Non-toxic and Eco-friendly: Water-based chemistry with no hazardous byproducts, significantly reducing environmental impact and permitting challenges.
- Effective & High-Performance: Delivers high-performance gold recovery rates and fast leach kinetics, making it a reliable alternative to cyanide.
- Stability: RZOLV is a chemically stable solution, ensuring consistent performance and reliability over time.
- Seamless Integration: Requires no major infrastructure overhauls, enabling easy adoption for miners
- Scalability: Proven in lab tests and undergoing industrial-scale validation to demonstrate commercial viability.
- Cost-effective: Comparable costs to cyanide while lowering permitting, remediation, and operational expenses.
- Regulatory Benefits: Allows for easier permitting due to non-toxic nature, reducing compliance risks.
- Versatile Gold Recovery: Effectively extracts gold from low-grade ore, concentrates, and tailings, unlocking additional value.
- Commercialization: Industry interest and strategic partnerships under development to accelerate commercialization.
- Strong Executive Leadership: Backed by a highly experienced team with a track record of success in mining, metallurgy, and business development.
Management Team
Duane A. Nelson – Director, CEO
Founder of Innovation Mining, Duane Nelson brings extensive experience in clean-tech innovation and mining operations. He was a co-founder and past director of EnviroMetal Technologies and has a proven track record in leading successful ventures in the mining sector.
Chester F. Millar – Chairman of the Board
An inductee of the Canadian and Mexican Mining Hall of Fame, Chester Millar has a distinguished career in building junior mining companies. He discovered and founded the Afton Mine and has served as chairman for both Glamis Gold and Eldorado Gold.
Joseph Ovsenek – Director
Joseph Ovsenek was president and CEO of Pretium Resources, where he led the advancement of the high-grade gold Brucejack Mine which has been operating profitably since commercial start-up in 2017. Ovsenek began his nine-year tenure at Pretium in 2011 as chief development officer and led the over $2 billion financing.
Grant Bond – Chief Financial Officer
Grant Bond is a chartered professional accountant with more than 12 years of financial management experience in the mining industry. His expertise includes financial reporting, risk management and SOX compliance.
Chris Babcock – Vice-president Operations
With extensive experience in building profitable gold mines across North America, Chris Babcock has held key positions, including president and CEO of Castle Gold, and manager of Mexico for Alamos Gold during the early development of the Mulatos project.
Janet L. Sheriff – Director
Janet Sheriff brings 25 years of senior management experience in the mining industry. She previously served as chief executive officer of Golden Predator Mining and president of enCore Energy.
Hanif Jafari – CTO
Hanif Jafari holds a Master of Engineering in Mining and Mineral Processing from the University of British Columbia. He is proficient in construction, value chain analysis, and strategic growth planning across diverse domestic and international markets. Jafari has over eight years in hydrometallurgical research.
Bruce Bried – Director
Bruce Bried is a mining engineer with over 28 years’ experience in the engineering, development, operation, reclamation and management of producing mines, including Dickenson Mines (now Goldcorp) and the KamKotia Arthur White Mine in Red Lake.
Darryl J. Yea – Director
Darryl Yea has over 35 years of diverse experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance and venture capital with public and private companies in several industries. He was president and chief executive officer of C.M. Oliver (TSX:OLV), a national financial services organization.
Michael Cowin – Director
Michael Cowin has 20 years of investment banking and investment experience. Since 2007, he has been a director of Northcape Capital, a boutique investment fund based in Australia which manages over A$8 billion.
William R. Sheriff – Advisory Board
William Sheriff is an entrepreneur and visionary with over 40 years’ experience in the minerals industry and the securities industry and has been responsible for significant capital raises along with corporate development. He is currently the executive chairman of enCore Energy, USA’s largest uranium producer.
Keith Peck – Advisory Board
Keith Peck is a consultant with Holnik Capital. He was previously chairman and chief executive officer of Lincoln Peck Financial. Peck has over 35 years of investment banking experience, including as vice-president and director of RBC Dominion Securities and Haywood Securities, and vice-chairman of Yorkton Securities.