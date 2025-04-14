Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers and shippers with carriers. The firm on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services such as autonomous vehicles delivery via drones and Uber Elevate which as the firm refers to it provides aerial ride-sharing. Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 110 million users that order rides or foods at least once a month. Approximately 76% of its gross revenue comes from ride-sharing and 22% from food delivery.