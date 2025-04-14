loader

Hyundai Motor

OTCPK:HYMTF

Hyundai Motor Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of motor vehicles and parts. The business of the group is operated through a vehicle, finance, and other segments.

Featured Articles and Interviews

Cleantech Market Update: Q1 2025 in Review

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2025

Trump’s Auto Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Tensions and Market Uncertainty

Press Releases
Hyundai Motor Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of motor vehicles and parts. The business of the group is operated through a vehicle, finance, and other segments. Its vehicle segment is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of motor vehicles. The finance segment operates vehicle financing, credit card processing, and other financing activities. Others segment includes the research and development, train manufacturing and other activities. The company derives most of the revenue from vehicle segment.

Interactive Chart

×