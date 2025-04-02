Provaris Energy

Provaris (ASX:PV1), offers innovative storage and transport infrastructure essential to lower the cost of hydrogen and CO2 supply chains. With an office established in Oslo, Norway, to support the focus on Europe, the company has developed a shipping solution for ‘Ready to Use’ hydrogen, which provides flexible and stable supply for buyers at the lowest regional delivery cost. The advantages of compressed hydrogen are now recognized through multiple industrial partners for supply and offtake, including a maiden term sheet for offtake with Germany’s Uniper Global Commodities.

The implementation of a ‘ capital lite’ model through technology license fees enables Provaris to support a portfolio of supply projects to deliver early cash flow and long-term recurring revenue without large-scale capex. Illustrative fees for each supply chain project are material to support substantial returns to investors over time.

Provaris stands at the forefront of the green hydrogen economy being developed, dedicated to innovative and efficient supply chains for zero-carbon energy in the European region. With its rapid adoption of green hydrogen, the European market needs 7 Mt of low carbon H2 imports by 2030 with less than <1 percent produced today. As countries across the continent seek to decarbonize their economies, the demand for sustainable supply of hydrogen molecules remains in deficit for decades to come. Provaris’ compressed gas solution delivers the fastest, lowest cost route to closing this gap.

Compression supports the development of simple, scalable and energy-efficient green hydrogen supply chains for the European market. By focusing on a regional supply model, the Provaris solution delivers 50 percent more hydrogen from supply sights in the Nordics at a 20 percent lower cost.

Supply Chain Project Pipeline in Europe

Provaris is progressing a two hydrogen supply chain project in the Nordics, which include a German utility for offtake. Additional opportunities under review:

> Norway: Working with developers on hydrogen export infrastructure

> Spain: Assessing sites for export and supply chain integration.

> Finland: Identification of suitable sites for bulk-scale hydrogen export infrastructure.

Multiple projects will further diversify Provaris’ revenue potential and position the company as a key enabler of Europe’s hydrogen transition.