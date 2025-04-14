loader

Citigroup

NYSE:C

Citigroup is a global financial services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions.

Featured Articles and Interviews

Cleantech Market Update: Q1 2025 in Review

Copper Prices Surpass US$10,000 as US Tariff Fears Shake Global Markets

Garrett Goggin: Is Warren Buffett Coming for Newmont?

Press Releases
Citigroup is a global financial services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into two primary segments: the global consumer banking segment and the institutional clients group. The bank's primary operations are cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Interactive Chart

×