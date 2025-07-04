Capital Raising to Advance European Development

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Capital Raising to Advance European Development

PV1:AU
Provaris Energy
The Conversation (0)
Enabling the scale-up of clean energy supply chains through innovative hydrogen and CO2 storage and transport solutions.

Trading Halt

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Partnership with K LINE to Accelerate Hydrogen Shipping

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Partnership with K LINE to Accelerate Hydrogen Shipping

LCO2 Design Milestone and Yinson Joint Venture

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced LCO2 Design Milestone and Yinson Joint Venture

CO2 Tank Development Addressing Global Market Opportunity

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced CO2 Tank Development Addressing Global Market Opportunity

March 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced March 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow

Westport to Issue Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 11, 2025 and Provides an Update on the Divestment of the Light-Duty Segment

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) ("Westport" or "The Company") announces that the Company will release Q2 2025 financial results on Monday, August 11, 2025, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments will be held on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

 

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT)
Call Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI842f3b76bd5b44c7aee3e609a6cc77b3   
 Webcast: https://investors.westport.com  

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Shell sign on a tall pole against a clear blue sky.

Shell Denies Interest in BP Takeover, Freezing Potential Deal for Six Months

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) has moved quickly to shut down speculation about a takeover bid for BP (LSE:BP,NYSE:BP), issuing a formal statement under the UK Takeover Code.

According to the company, no talks have taken place and it has no intention of making an offer.

“In response to recent media speculation Shell wishes to clarify that it has not been actively considering making an offer for BP and confirms it has not made an approach to, and no talks have taken place with, BP with regards to a possible offer,” the company said in a statement released Thursday (June 26) morning.

Charbone Hydrogene signe une entente-cadre de collaboration et percevra 1M de dollars americains afin de soutenir le deploiement d'un projet de developpement d'hydrogene vert en Malaisie pour un partenaire local

(TheNewswire)

 
     
  Charbone Hydrogen Corporation 
          
 

  L'équipe Charbone servira de conseiller expert auprès d'un groupe financier privé malaisien pour le développement et la construction de leur première usine de production modulaire et évolutive dans la région Asie-Pacifique.  

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

CHARBONE Hydrogen Executed a Master Collaborative Agreement to Receive 1M USD to Support the Deployment of a Malaysian Green Hydrogen Project Development for a Local Partner

(TheNewswire)

 
     
  Charbone Hydrogen Corporation 
          
 

  The CHARBONE team will serve as expert matter advisors to a private Malaysian financial group for the development and construction of their first modular and scalable production facility in the Asia-Pacific region.  

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

US flag and declining stock graph overlay.

Oil Prices Rise, Then Tumble as Iran Retaliates Against US

Oil prices plummeted over 6 percent on Monday (June 23) as Iran launched a missile strike on a US military base in Qatar in retaliation for American airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Reuters reported that Brent crude futures dropped US$4.90, or 6.3 percent, to settle at US$72.19 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slid US$4.60, or 6.2 percent, to US$69.23 per barrel.

The sharp declines followed initial spikes of nearly 5 percent on Sunday (June 22) evening, after US President Donald Trump confirmed that American forces had “obliterated” key Iranian nuclear sites in a joint response with Israel.

Oil barrels with arrow, world map and financial charts in the background.

Oil and Gas Price Update: Q2 2025 in Review

In the face of geopolitical strife oil and gas prices were able to register moderate gains through the first half of 2025, although the second half of the year is likely to be punctuated with continued unrest and supply chain fragility.

Oil benchmarks ended the first quarter slightly off their 2025 start positions, with Brent crude coming in at US$76.08 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WT) hitting US$72.87 per barrel before headwinds began sending values lower.

In early May, both benchmarks dropped sharply, Brent slipping nearly 6 percent to US$60.48 while WTI fell to US$57.42, a near two year low. The decline was driven by a combination of weak demand and rising supply as OPEC+ signaled plans to boost production in July, adding to existing oversupply concerns after a surge in global inventories.

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Interview with Executive Chairman

Trading Update

Further prospect assessment at Parkes Project

Successful $2.65M Placement to Accelerate Parkes Drilling

