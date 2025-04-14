Xiaomi is a technology product and services company founded in early 2010, focusing mainly on smartphones and Internet of Things products and related internet services. An early adopter of online smartphone sales, Xiaomi uses Android as its operating system but has its own customized user interface called MIUI. As competition in its home Chinese smartphone market intensified and growth has slowed, it has expanded into other markets and has become the smartphone market leader in India and is gaining market share in Europe. From 2020 to 2022, from a country perspective, 50% of its overall revenue was generated in mainland China, down from 94% in 2015. The company listed on the Hong Kong market at the beginning of July 2018.