



Investor Insight Westport Fuel Systems’ innovative technologies and pioneered alternative fuel delivery systems offer a compelling case for investors looking to participate in the opportunities of a low-carbon economy.

Overview Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT,TSX:WPRT) specializes in delivering advanced fuel technologies, with a focus on heavy-duty and light-duty vehicles, aimed at reducing carbon emissions without compromising engine performance. As a key player in the clean transportation space, Westport offers innovative solutions that enable internal combustion engines to operate on alternative low-carbon fuels, including natural gas, renewable natural gas (RNG), propane and hydrogen.

Westport is focused on the following transportation market opportunities: HPDI (via Cespira): The new home of Westport’s keystone innovation, the High-Pressure Direct Injection (HPDI) system, targeting long-haul trucking and heavy-duty off-road applications. This technology allows trucks to operate on natural gas or hydrogen with diesel-like or better performance but lower CO₂ emissions. Launched in June of 2024, Cespira is Westport’s joint venture with Volvo Group and has already generated $16.2 million in revenue during Q3 2024. High-pressure Controls and Systems: Focuses on high-pressure fuel management solutions for hydrogen and other alternative fuel engines. Westport is embracing early-stage hydrogen infrastructure development and offers key components such as pressure regulators, injectors and fuel rails for both internal combustion engines and fuel cell applications. While hydrogen is key to the future decarbonization of transport, Westport’s components and solutions are already powering innovation today across a range of gaseous fuels. Light-duty: Specializes in LPG and CNG solutions, including fuel storage tanks, catering to OEM, delayed OEM, and independent aftermarket markets. The segment offers industry-leading direct injection engine technology that complies with EURO 7 and EPA 24 standards, along with lightweight, high-quality fuel storage solutions. Westport is the only company globally that integrates the manufacturing of mechanical components, electronics, and fuel storage systems, providing a seamless and efficient solution for our customers.

Market Position and Competitive Advantage Westport operates in a rapidly growing and changing clean transportation market driven by stringent emission regulations, increasing fuel costs, and rising demand for sustainable mobility solutions. The company’s competitive edge lies in its proprietary HPDI technology, which uniquely delivers diesel-equivalent performance while significantly reducing carbon emissions. Westport’s joint venture with Volvo Group, under the Cespira name, enhances its ability to scale HPDI solutions globally. Additionally, the company’s light-duty fuel systems offer a cost-effective pathway for reducing emissions in passenger vehicles, further diversifying its revenue streams. With manufacturing facilities and partnerships in key regions, Westport is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for clean and affordable transportation solutions. Its Q3 2024 revenue totaled $66.2 million, with the Cespira JV generating an additional $16.2 million externally. The company’s gross margins also improved from 17 percent in Q3 2023 to 22 percent in Q3 2024. Fleet operators and logistics companies are increasingly turning to alternative fuel vehicles to reduce operational costs and meet stringent ESG goals. In response, Westport continues to invest in innovation, particularly in hydrogen and renewable natural gas solutions. Fleet operators and logistics companies are increasingly turning to alternative fuel vehicles to reduce operational costs and meet stringent ESG goals. In response, Westport continues to invest in innovation, particularly in hydrogen and renewable natural gas solutions.

Company Highlights Westport is a pioneer in the development and commercialization of alternative fuel delivery systems for natural gas, renewable natural gas (RNG), propane, and hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines (ICEs).

The company is rooted in both the heavy-duty and light-duty vehicle market, leveraging Westport’s proprietary fuel technologies to deliver reductions in carbon emissions for both commercial and passenger vehicles.

Westport’s High-Pressure Controls and Systems segment focuses on fuel management solutions for hydrogen and other pressurized alternative fuels.

The flagship HPDI technology, now part of the company’s Cespira joint venture with Volvo Group, enables heavy-duty trucks to operate on natural gas or hydrogen, thereby substantially lowering CO₂ emissions while delivering diesel-equivalent or better performance.

Westport’s growth trajectory is enhanced by key collaborations, most notably via the formation of Cespira, a joint venture with Volvo Group aimed at accelerating the global adoption of the HPDI technology.

Key Technologies HPDI Fuel System (transferred into the Cespira JV with Volvo Group) The HPDI fuel system is engineered for heavy-duty trucks and industrial applications. By injecting high-pressure natural gas or hydrogen directly into the combustion chamber, HPDI delivers diesel-like torque and power with up to 98 percent lower CO₂ emissions when using hydrogen. This technology is critical for long-haul trucking and other high-load applications, where maintaining performance and range is essential. This technology is now owned under the Cespira JV, which generated a revenue of $16.2 million in Q3 2024.

The HPDI system features a revolutionary, patented injector with a dual concentric needle design that delivers small quantities of diesel fuel and large quantities of natural gas, at high pressure, to the combustion chamber. Light-duty Fuel Systems Part of its light-duty business segment, Westport’s light-duty solutions include a range of alternative fuel systems primarily for passenger vehicles. These systems enable vehicles to operate primarily onLPG and CNG, offering a cleaner, economic alternative to traditional gasoline. A key product in this segment is the globally recognized Prins VSI-3 DI, a revolutionary LPG system for vehicles equipped with direct injection petrol and hybrid engines. This LPG system complies with the latest global emission standards like Euro 6E WLTP and is R115 certified. The system is of high quality, extremely efficient and high performing, providing a smooth driving experience. Additionally, the company has recently collaborated with Kia Italia to introduce the Kia Niro Tri-Fuel, a hybrid vehicle that combines petrol, electric and LPG fuel sources for improved efficiency and reduced environmental impact. High-pressure Controls and Components Westport’s high-pressure gaseous controls segment is at the forefront of the clean energy revolution, designing, developing and producing high-demand components for transportation and industrial applications. The company partners with the world's leading fuel cell manufacturers and companies committed to decarbonizing transport, offering versatile solutions that serve a variety of fuel types. While hydrogen is key to the future decarbonization of transport, Westport components and solutions are already powering innovation today across a range of gaseous fuels. With decades of experience, market-leading brands, and unmatched engineering expertise, the company is a leader in the market. While still small, its strategic position and innovative capabilities put Westport on the cusp of significant growth, ensuring it is the go-to choice for those shaping the future of clean energy, today and tomorrow.