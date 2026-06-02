Cameco Boosts Cigar Lake Stake, Denison Makes Progress at Phoenix

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Edited by Charlotte McLeod
Jun. 02, 2026 09:25AM PST|
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Cameco has agreed to buy TEPCO's stake in the Cigar Lake joint venture; meanwhile, Denison Mines is making progress at its Phoenix project.
Ahmed / Adobe Stock
Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) has reached an agreement with Orano Canada and TEPCO Resources to acquire TEPCO’s 5 percent participating interest in the Cigar Lake joint venture.
Upon the transaction's close, which is expected in Q3, Cameco’s ownership of the tier one asset will increase by 2.871 percentage points to 57.418 percent. Orano’s stake will rise by 2.129 percentage points to 42.582 percent.
Cameco said in a Monday (June 1) press release that its share of the purchase cost is approximately US$115.75 million, subject to customary closing adjustments and regulatory approvals.
“Increasing our ownership in this world-class, tier-one asset further demonstrates our commitment to our strategy, with scarce, licensed, permitted assets like Cigar Lake playing an essential role in fueling global ambitions to expand nuclear energy generation,” Cameco CEO Tim Gitzel explained in a statement.
Cigar Lake has produced roughly 174.5 million packaged pounds of uranium concentrate on a 100 percent basis since operations began in 2014. Cameco’s 2026 production outlook for the asset is 17.5 million to 18 million pounds.
The firm is advancing development work on the Cigar Lake extension to prolong the mine’s operational life to 2036.
Denison reports on Phoenix project progress
Elsewhere in the province, Denison Mines (TSX:DML,NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) is making progress at its Phoenix in-situ recovery project, located at its Saskatchewan-based Wheeler River property.
The asset became the first Canadian uranium mine in over 20 years to secure federal construction approvals when the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission granted the required licenses in February.
Following a final investment decision, Denison sent an integrated project management team to the site in March.
By the end of April, the company had completed preliminary infrastructure to transport personnel ahead of a planned airstrip. Denison expects to reach a full-scale construction rate before the end of the year's second quarter, and is targeting initial uranium production in mid-2028.
However, the company recognized regional flooding as a threat to near-term logistics.
"While our personnel are able to access the Phoenix site via helicopter, our ability to mobilize additional heavy equipment and certain supplies to site as planned may be impacted if the flooding persists and/or key infrastructure remains impacted," Denison CEO David Cates noted in the company’s recent Q1 report.
Denison also said its uranium marketing efforts have yielded near-term sales commitments at an average realized price exceeding US$99 per pound for deliveries within a year.
The company currently holds commitments for nearly 8 million pounds of uranium concentrate and is negotiating terms for an additional 8 million pounds targeted to North American utilities.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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