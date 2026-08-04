$0.03 Option Underwriting Agreement Secured

$0.03 Option Underwriting Agreement Secured

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced $0.03 Option Underwriting Agreement Secured

Download the PDF here.

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AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

AuKing Mining

Advancing a diversified portfolio of uranium, copper and critical minerals projects across Australia, Tanzania and North America, with current priorities including the proposed tin acquisition in north-west Tasmania, the Koongie Park copper-zinc project in Western Australia, and the Mkuju uranium project in southern Tanzania. Keep Reading...
TSK: Proposed Sale of Machinga REE Project to AuKing Mining

TSK: Proposed Sale of Machinga REE Project to AuKing Mining

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced TSK: Proposed Sale of Machinga REE Project to AuKing MiningDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
AuKing to Acquire High Grade Heavy Rare Earths Project

AuKing to Acquire High Grade Heavy Rare Earths Project

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced AuKing to Acquire High Grade Heavy Rare Earths ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Commencement of Diamond Drilling at Tundulu

Commencement of Diamond Drilling at Tundulu

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Commencement of Diamond Drilling at TunduluDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Cashflow Report

Quarterly Cashflow Report

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Cygnus Metals Limited: Scheme Transaction Update

Cygnus Metals Limited: Scheme Transaction Update

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5, TSXV:CYG,OTC:CYGGF, OTCQB:CYGGF) (Cygnus or the Company) refers to its proposed scheme of arrangement under which Central Asia Metals PLC (AIM: CAML) (CAML) will acquire 100% of the shares in Cygnus pursuant to a scheme of arrangement under Part 5.1 of the... Keep Reading...
Bahia Metals Bolsters Geological Team to Advance Mangueiros Main

Bahia Metals Bolsters Geological Team to Advance Mangueiros Main

Bahia Metals Corp. (CSE: BMT) ("Bahia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its geological team by expanding the role of Mr. Paul Sarjeant, P.Geo., as Geological Consultant to the Company.The expanded engagement reflects the Company's stated priority of advancing... Keep Reading...
Noble Acquires North Bradshaw Property in Northern Ontario and Provides Final Information on Arrangement

Noble Acquires North Bradshaw Property in Northern Ontario and Provides Final Information on Arrangement

(TheNewswire) TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - August 4, 2026 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOB,OTC:NLPXF) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the North Bradshaw Property from Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. ("Gravel... Keep Reading...
Nuvau Minerals Strengthens Its Board and Technical Team with the Appointment of David Palmer as a Director and Michael Sutton as Technical Advisor to the Board

Nuvau Minerals Strengthens Its Board and Technical Team with the Appointment of David Palmer as a Director and Michael Sutton as Technical Advisor to the Board

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC,OTC:NMCPF) (FSE: 73C) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. David Palmer to its Board of Directors and Michael Sutton, P.Geo., as a Technical Advisor to the Board, effective immediately.The additions of Dr. Palmer and Mr. Sutton—two of Canada's most... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp. Investment MagIron Announces Positive Pig Iron Optionality

CoTec Holdings Corp. Investment MagIron Announces Positive Pig Iron Optionality

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that MagIron LLC ("MagIron"), a US based company in which it owns an approximately 17% fully diluted equity interest, has announced the... Keep Reading...
Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Exercise of Warrants & Total Voting Rights

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Exercise of Warrants & Total Voting Rights

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM:GWMO)(ESM:8GW) announces that it has received notices of exercise of warrants over 2,450,000 new ordinary shares of €0.0001 each in the share capital of the Company at a price of 2 pence per share... Keep Reading...

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