Altius to Add Copper, Lithium Royalties with TNR Gold Deal

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
|
Nov. 13, 2026 12:40PM PST
|
Fact CheckedThis article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
The companies expect to close the arrangement in or around the first quarter of 2027.
cagkansayin / iStock
Altius Minerals (TSX:ALS,OTCQX:ATUSF) has agreed to acquire TNR Gold (TSXV:TNR,OTCPL:TRRXF) to expand its copper and lithium exposure in Argentina, picking up royalties on McEwen Copper’s Los Azules project and Ganfeng Lithium's (HKEX:1772,OTCPL:GNENF) producing Mariana operation.
“This transaction adds a significant development stage royalty over the Los Azules project, which offers the potential for decades of increased copper exposure within our portfolio,” Altius CEO Brian Dalton said a press release.
“It also results in the consolidation of an operating stage royalty relating to the Mariana lithium brine project.”
Altius will acquire all of the TNR shares it does not already own in a deal valuing the junior at about US$122 million, or roughly US$0.48 per share, based on the closing price of Altius shares on Tuesday (November 10).
That is a premium of about 60 percent to TNR’s close the same day.
TNR shareholders will receive 0.0072 of an Altius share and 0.25 of a share in TNR SpinCo, a new company that will hold TNR’s Shotgun gold project in Alaska, for each TNR share. The Altius portion is worth about US$0.38 per share, or US$97 million in total, and the SpinCo portion about US$0.10, or US$25 million.
McEwen Copper, a subsidiary of McEwen Mining (TSX:MUX,NYSE:MUX) backed by Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), is targeting a final investment decision at Los Azules by mid-2027 and first output in 2030.
A recent feasibility study outlines average output of about 148,000 metric tons of copper cathode per year over a 21 year mine life, with the first five years averaging 204,800 metric tons.
Altius will hold an effective 0.36 percent net smelter return (NSR) royalty.
Mariana recently began production and is ramping up to 20,000 metric tons per year of lithium carbonate equivalent. Ganfeng is considering a 40,000 metric ton target, according to Altius, which will hold an effective 1.35 percent NSR on the project. The portfolio also covers the Josemaria copper-gold project in Argentina.
Altius will retain a 0.5 percent NSR on Shotgun and own about 12 percent of SpinCo at closing. It has agreed to subscribe for US$2.2 million in SpinCo shares at a US$25 million valuation, lifting its stake to about 19.9 percent.
Gold stock M&A ramps up in 2026
The agreement adds to a busy year for gold sector dealmaking.
Arrangements include Equinox Gold's (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) May announcement of an all-stock merger with Orla Mining to create a US$18.5 billion North American producer. It closed at the end of July.
In July, Genesis Minerals (ASX:GMD,OTCPL:GSISF) agreed to acquire Vault Minerals (ASX:VAU,OTCPL:REDLF) in a deal that would create Australia’s third largest gold producer, with a market value of about A$12.6 billion.
Meanwhile, Allied Gold (TSX:AAUC,NYSE:AAUC) and Zijin Gold International (HKEX:2259,OTCPL:ZJNGF) abandoned a US$4 billion takeover announced in January amid cross-border regulatory hurdles.
Zijin instead bought a 9.2 percent stake in Allied through a C$416.64 million private placement.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
INN Article Notification
Latest News
Outlook Reports
Featured Gold Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.