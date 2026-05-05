Investor Insight
MetalSource Mining is advancing high-potential silver and polymetallic assets in North Carolina, including one of the first significant silver discoveries in the United States. The company benefits from private land ownership, supporting a more streamlined development pathway and a clear route toward near-term feasibility.
Overview
60 to 70 percent of refined silver globally now requires Beijing’s approval to exit China, impacting global supply.
With this, countries like the United States are seeking to develop their own silver mines, posing opportunities for companies like MetalSource Mining (CSE:MSM,OTCQB:MSMMF,FSE:E9Z), an exploration company focused on the development of precious metals projects in North Carolina.
The company’s strategy centers on unlocking value from historically significant mining districts through modern exploration techniques, while advancing projects toward feasibility with a disciplined, data-driven approach. Its flagship Silver Hill project in Davidson County is regarded as “America's First Significant Silver Discovery.”
The company is focused on systematic exploration, resource definition and expanding its land position in prospective districts. The management also brings technical and operational experience across geology, metallurgy and project development. COO Tom Kleeberg was a founder and executive for the historic Haile Gold Mine during its first re-discovery, while advisor Mompati Prof Same held senior roles in projects that led to discoveries within the Ghanzi-Chobe copper belt. MetalSource Mining is also supported by established resource investors, with a placement of CAD$6 million dedicating proceeds for the exploration of its projects Silver Hill and Byrd-Pilot.
Company Highlights
- Historic flagship project: Silver Hill project is regarded as America's First Significant Silver Discovery and is on privately owned land
- Growing US presence: Seeking to expand North Carolina portfolio and a potential NYSE listing
- Well-funded for exploration program: Completed a CAD$6 million placement in March 2026
- Experienced leadership: COO Tom Kleeberg was a founder and executive for the historic Haile Gold Mine during its first re-discovery, while advisor Mompati Prof Same held senior roles in projects that led to discoveries within the Ghanzi-Chobe copper belt
Key Projects
Silver Hill Project
Silver Hill is located in Davidson County, North Carolina, spanning approximately 1,225 acres and represents a historically significant silver district. The project hosts a historical mineral inventory prepared by SRK Consulting in 2023, outlining 347,422 tonnes grading 23.7 grams per tonne (g/t) silver, 2.17 g/t gold, 0.20 percent copper, 2.55 percent lead and 7.89 percent zinc. It also benefits from being entirely on privately owned land with no federal, state, or Native American ground, alongside access to on-site roads, power and water.
MetalSource Mining is advancing the project through modern exploration. Early drill results have returned encouraging silver-equivalent values, supporting the project’s potential as a polymetallic system. It also holds high base metal content, specifically zinc and lead. The company continues to evaluate opportunities to expand its land position around the project to further enhance scale. Ongoing drilling is aimed at growing the mineralized zones along strike and at depth.
Byrd-Pilot Project
The Byrd-Pilot project is a district-scale gold exploration asset located in Randolph County, North Carolina, covering approximately 1,000 acres. Early-stage exploration has identified a 450-meter trend of anomalous gold mineralization, supported by trenching and drilling results, including intercepts such as 27.4 meters grading 0.9 g/t gold and peak trench samples of 2.7 g/t gold.
The project is interpreted to represent a porphyry-style system with potential for expansion at depth and along strike. MetalSource Mining says that the mineralization is confirmed near surface and remains open at depth and along strike.
Management team
Joseph Cullen — CEO, President & Director
Cullen holds over eight years of experience in public markets, with a focus on the resource and technology sectors, specializing in investor relations and corporate finance. He has previously worked with Deloitte and VMware, and has also co-founded and managed private ventures across financial services, environmental consulting and technology.
Tom Kleeberg – Chief Operating Officer
Kleeberg is a seasoned mining executive with extensive experience in operations and project development. He brings deep knowledge of the Silver Hill district, providing valuable geological and historical context to the company’s flagship project. He was previously a founder and executive for the historic Haile Gold Mine during its first re-discovery and opening as the first large-scale gold mine in the Eastern U.S.
Alex Bugden — Director
A professional geologist with more than six years of experience across exploration, mining, and oil and gas in Canada, Bugden has a particular focus on Newfoundland and Labrador. He is a director of a geological services company and also serves on the boards of several publicly listed junior exploration companies.
Timothy Ko — Director
With a track record of founding and operating companies across the technology and biotech sectors, Ko is an entrepreneur who has held both executive and board roles. He has been involved in raising capital, executing acquisitions and overseeing operations within the Canadian public markets.
Mompati Prof Same — Advisor
Mompati has over 15 years of experience across resource exploration and mining production, with a focus on base metals, precious metals and uranium. He has strong operational expertise in designing and implementing exploration data collection programs, including soil sampling and RC and core drilling, holding senior roles on projects that contributed to discoveries in the Ghanzi-Chobe copper belt.