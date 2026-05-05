60 to 70 percent of refined silver globally now requires Beijing’s approval to exit China, impacting global supply.

With this, countries like the United States are seeking to develop their own silver mines, posing opportunities for companies like MetalSource Mining (CSE:MSM,OTCQB:MSMMF,FSE:E9Z), an exploration company focused on the development of precious metals projects in North Carolina.

The company’s strategy centers on unlocking value from historically significant mining districts through modern exploration techniques, while advancing projects toward feasibility with a disciplined, data-driven approach. Its flagship Silver Hill project in Davidson County is regarded as “America's First Significant Silver Discovery.”