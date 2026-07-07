Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Loading...
|Edited by Georgia Williams
Jul. 07, 2026 05:25AM PST
If the transaction is completed, the combined entity would hold a pro-forma market capitalization of US$8.82 billion and a mineral resource base of 33.6 million ounces.
Maks_Lab / Adobe Stock
Australian gold miner Genesis Minerals (ASX:GMD,OTCPL:GSISF) has submitted a US$3.9 billion cash-and-stock proposal to acquire Vault Minerals (ASX:VAU,OTCPL:REDLF), presenting a premium over Vault's existing merger agreement with Regis Resources (ASX:RRL,OTCPL:RGRNF).
Under the proposed scheme of arrangement, Vault shareholders would receive 0.7629 new Genesis ordinary shares plus US$0.33 in cash for each share held. Based on Genesis’s July 3 closing price of US$4.40, the offer implies a total consideration of $US3.69 per Vault share.
The terms represent a 14.5 percent premium to the implied US$3.23 value of the agreed-to all-scrip deal with Regis. Following the offer, Vault’s board of directors unanimously determined that the Genesis proposal constitutes a superior offer under the framework of its existing agreement.
Pursuant to the original scheme implementation deed signed on May 5, Regis maintains a five-business-day matching right. This matching period expires at the close of business on Friday, July 10, 2026.
Vault is contractually restricted from entering into a binding agreement with Genesis until this period concludes.
Genesis bases the financial rationale for the acquisition on regional proximity and operational integration. The company estimates the combination would generate approximately US$1.4 billion in post-tax synergies. This includes an estimated US$1.05 billion over a ten-year period derived primarily from processing efficiencies.
Furthermore, Genesis intends to route ore from its Tower Hill project to Vault’s King of the Hills mill, located 35 kilometers away. According to the company, this integration would eliminate US$500.5 million in projected capital expenditures required to construct or expand standalone processing infrastructure.
If the transaction is completed, the combined entity would hold a pro-forma market capitalization of US$8.82 billion and a mineral resource base of 33.6 million ounces. Annual gold production is projected between 600,000 and 700,000 ounces, establishing a consolidated production footprint in Western Australia’s Leonora-Laverton district.
The gold sector has recently seen accelerated consolidation as bullion prices have nearly doubled over the past two years to trade near US$4,185 an ounce.
Recent industry transactions include Northern Star Resources' (ASX:NST,OTCPL:NESRF) acquisition of De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG) and Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS,OTC Pink:RMLR,OTCPL:RMLRF) acquisition of Spartan Resources. Vault itself was formed following the consolidation of two Australian miners in 2024.
Genesis also recently expanded its footprint in the region, acquiring Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU,OTCGM:MGRSF) in a US$450 million transaction finalized earlier this year.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
INN Article Notification
Latest News
Outlook Reports world
Featured Gold Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.