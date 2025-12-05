The Conversation (0)
Zijin Gold International Company Limited ("Zijin Gold International") is a subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (A share stock code:601899, H share stock code:2899). Zijin Gold International was incorporated in 2007. Its headquarters is located in Hong Kong, China. Its principal businesses are exploration, mining, processing and sales of gold. The major products of Zijin Gold International are gold bullion, gold alloy and gold concentrate.
