Zijin Gold International

HKEX:2259
ZJNGF

Focuses on the mining and development of high-quality global gold assets

Zijin Mining Founder Chen Jinghe Retires After 40 Years

Gold Miners Ride Record Prices to Strong Q3 Results

Zijin Mining Surges Past US$100 Billion Valuation Despite IPO Delay

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Breaks US$3,700 for First Time, Major Miners Hone Portfolios

Zijin Gold Eyes US$40 Billion Valuation in Hong Kong IPO Amid Record Gold Rally

Zijin Mining to Acquire Major Kazakh Gold Mine for US$1.2 Billion

Zijin Gold International Company Limited ("Zijin Gold International") is a subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (A share stock code:601899, H share stock code:2899). Zijin Gold International was incorporated in 2007. Its headquarters is located in Hong Kong, China. Its principal businesses are exploration, mining, processing and sales of gold. The major products of Zijin Gold International are gold bullion, gold alloy and gold concentrate.
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Latest News

Outlook Reports world

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES