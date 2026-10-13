OneGold is a financial technology platform that combines ownership of securely vaulted and insured gold, silver and platinum with everyday spending power, allowing investors to use metals like currency.

Founded in 2018 by top precious metals e-retailer APMEX and precious metals and critical materials-focused global asset manager Sprott, OneGold combines over 50 years of industry experience with the ease expected from investing in an ETF. Investors can buy, sell, hold, redeem and use their physical gold, silver and platinum through OneGold using a single account without having to deal with the logistics of storing metals.

The platform provides 24/7 access to all of its services, including AutoInvest, where investors can create automatic, recurring purchases for their preferred metal. The Limit Order feature also allows setting of a target spot price for buying or selling a product, with the order executing automatically once the market reaches it.

Beyond digital access, the company has recently unveiled the OneGold Card, which enables the holder to spend their vaulted metals as currency. The card is issued by Cross River Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Inc. Metal remains allocated and in the cardholder’s name until the time that they make a purchase, with only the required amount being liquidated based on spot pricing with no selling fees for US Gold holdings.

The company first offered The Bullion Card , issued by UMB Bank, n.a. pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. This allows users to earn 4 percent back in gold and silver on OneGold and APMEX purchases, alongside 1 percent back for all other purchases.

OneGold’s app makes tracking and trading possible, anytime and anywhere. It has received an average rating of 4.9 stars and has been downloaded over 500,000 times.

APMEX acquired Sprott’s share in OneGold in 2021, bringing the platform under full APMEX ownership. In 2025, OneGold joined Bullion International Group, a global network of precious metals brands including APMEX, MTB and Gold Avenue.