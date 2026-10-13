Investor Insight
OneGold is a financial technology platform that combines ownership of securely vaulted and insured gold, silver and platinum with everyday spending power, allowing investors to use metals like currency.
Overview
Founded in 2018 by top precious metals e-retailer APMEX and precious metals and critical materials-focused global asset manager Sprott, OneGold combines over 50 years of industry experience with the ease expected from investing in an ETF. Investors can buy, sell, hold, redeem and use their physical gold, silver and platinum through OneGold using a single account without having to deal with the logistics of storing metals.
The platform provides 24/7 access to all of its services, including AutoInvest, where investors can create automatic, recurring purchases for their preferred metal. The Limit Order feature also allows setting of a target spot price for buying or selling a product, with the order executing automatically once the market reaches it.
Beyond digital access, the company has recently unveiled the OneGold Card, which enables the holder to spend their vaulted metals as currency. The card is issued by Cross River Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Inc. Metal remains allocated and in the cardholder’s name until the time that they make a purchase, with only the required amount being liquidated based on spot pricing with no selling fees for US Gold holdings.
The company first offered The Bullion Card, issued by UMB Bank, n.a. pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. This allows users to earn 4 percent back in gold and silver on OneGold and APMEX purchases, alongside 1 percent back for all other purchases.
OneGold’s app makes tracking and trading possible, anytime and anywhere. It has received an average rating of 4.9 stars and has been downloaded over 500,000 times.
APMEX acquired Sprott’s share in OneGold in 2021, bringing the platform under full APMEX ownership. In 2025, OneGold joined Bullion International Group, a global network of precious metals brands including APMEX, MTB and Gold Avenue.
Together, the Bullion International Group generates over US$7 billion in annual revenue and caters to over 3.6 million customers across three continents. This provides OneGold exposure to the scale and infrastructure of some of the largest precious metals operations in the world.
Company Highlights
- Industry-supported platform: Global precious metals leaders APMEX and Sprott founded OneGold in 2018, combining more than 50 years of industry experience. APMEX acquired full ownership in 2021, and OneGold is now a member of Bullion International Group.
- Established scale: The platform has handled over US$2 billion in transactions, manages more than 4 million ounces of precious metals, and has over 10,000 five-star reviews.
- Mastercard-backed debit card: The OneGold Card is issued by Cross River Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Inc. and may be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted. The no annual fee, no minimum balance and no credit check card, with each purchase selling only the exact amount of metal needed, at spot price with no selling fees for US Gold holdings.
- Low, transparent costs: OneGold's own published storage rates are 0.12 percent annually for gold and 0.30 percent annually for silver and platinum. Charges are made quarterly with a minimum fee of US$5.
- Built-in investor tools: The platform includes AutoInvest and Limit Order features, and a self-directed IRA option through a network of preferred third-party custodians.
- 24/7 access via app: OneGold’s app has a 4.9 rating and over 500,000 downloads, allowing users to track price alerts, limit orders, AutoInvest and trade anytime. Live customer support is available from Monday to Friday.
Key Assets
Vaulted Gold, Silver & Platinum
Investors buy, sell, redeem, or spend allocated metal stored in secure, insured, audited vaults across the US, Canada (Royal Canadian Mint), the UK, and Switzerland through OneGold. All vaulted metals are verified and secure, with small annual fees applicable.
- Gold - available through vaults across the US, Canada (Royal Canadian Mint or RCM), the UK, and Switzerland. An annual storage rate of 0.12 percent, minimum of US$5 applies. Fully insured by Lloyd's of London and the RCM.
- Silver - available through vaults across the US, Canada (Royal Canadian Mint), the UK, and Switzerland. An annual storage rate of 0.30 percent, minimum of US$5 applies. Fully insured by Lloyd's of London and the RCM.
- Platinum - available through vaults across the US. An annual storage rate of 0.30 percent, minimum of US$5 applies. Fully insured by Lloyd's of London.
The OneGold Card
Issued by Cross River Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Inc. and may be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted in 210 countries, with no annual fee and no minimum balance. Gold and silver are liquidated at the current spot price when a purchase is made, giving cardholders full value for their metal. Cardholders will not be charged a selling fee when using the OneGold Card to convert US Gold holdings to fund a purchase or withdrawal. Cardholders will also not be charged a selling fee when using the OneGold Card to convert US Silver holdings to fund a purchase or withdrawal, through 12/31/2026.
Users are able to choose the order they spend their metals, allowing them to set which asset (gold, silver or platinum) will be used even before each purchase. The total amount of metal held is the cardholder’s balance, with no separate cash accounts needed. Fees may apply for certain transactions such as ATM withdrawals and foreign transactions.
Like a debit card, customers can freeze their OneGold card instantly through the app in case of loss. The company says a replacement physical or digital card will be issued and the metal balance stays intact.
The Bullion Card
Unlike the OneGold Card Mastercard, The Bullion Card is a Visa credit card. Issued by UMB Bank, the card does not spend existing metal; rather, it allows the user to earn 4 percent back in gold and silver on every OneGold and APMEX purchase. It also provides 1 percent back on all other purchases, with points automatically invested into the cardholder's chosen metal each month.
Cardholders with a $5,000 or higher credit line also receive the benefits of Visa Signature, including travel accident benefit and purchase protection. The card also has no annual fee, but the company notes that it follows a standard annual purchasing rate ranging from 17.74 to 27.74 percent, based on creditworthiness.
Investor tools
AutoInvest
A platform feature that allows investors to create an automatic, recurring purchase for their preferred metal AutoInvest orders can be created in terms of metals ounces or dollars.. (Recommended edits, as this paragraph seems to confuse the AutoInvest calculator and the AutoInvest feature.
Limit Orders
This feature allows customers to leverage market movement by creating a buy or sell order that automatically executes when the spot price reaches their desired level. Users can simply select a product, enter their target spot price, order amount and choose a payment method. The company says these orders are executed 24/7, even when the markets are closed.
Self-directed IRA
An option available for customers who wish to hold IRA-eligible gold, silver and platinum in a tax-advantaged retirement account through one of OneGold's preferred third-party custodians. Users select a custodian, roll over or fund the account and hold wholesale-size bars. The company says it keeps premiums lower than a typical precious metals IRA and has no additional fees.
Recommending a call out for physical redemption
Physical Redemption
OneGold customers may sell their assets and withdraw cash, or convert their vaulted holdings to deliverable products. Users may select from any of the 30K+ products offered by APMEX.com. Physical orders are fulfilled by APMEX and typically ship within 1-2 business days, fully insured.