Stellantis NV was formed on Jan. 16, 2021, from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group. The combination of the two companies created the world's fourth-largest automaker, with 14 automobile brands. In 2021, forma Stellantis had sales volume of 6.1 million vehicles and EUR 152.1 billion in revenue, albeit substantially affected by the microchip shortage. Europe is Stellantis' largest market, accounting for 47% of 2021 global volume while North America and South America were 30% and 14%, respectively.
