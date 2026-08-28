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Edited by Georgia Williams
Aug. 28, 2026 06:13AM PST
The two companies mutually terminated the all-cash acquisition, originally announced in January this year, after concluding that closing conditions could not be met by the July 29 deadline.
Stockwerk-Fotodesign / Adobe Stock
Allied Gold (TSX:AAUC,NYSE:AAUC) and Zijin Gold International (HKEX:2259,OTCPL:ZJNGF) abandoned a previously announced US$4 billion takeover agreement amid cross-border regulatory hurdles, pivoting instead to a US$295 million private placement that grants Zijin a 9.2 percent stake in the Canadian producer.
The collapse ends an arrangement that would have seen Zijin acquire all outstanding Allied shares, a transaction the companies attributed to "broader external factors applicable to cross-border transactions of this scale."
To maintain its exposure to Allied's African asset portfolio, Zijin will purchase approximately 12.8 million common shares at roughly US$23.5 per share.
Market observers cited Chinese regulatory friction as the primary obstacle to the outright acquisition. Research firm H&P Advisory identified approval from China's National Development and Reform Commission as the main hurdle.
Despite the takeover collapse, analysts view the US$295 million equity injection as a balance-sheet stabilizer that supplements Allied's June-end cash position of US$190 million.
H&P raised its valuation for Allied at a 104 percent premium. The valuation upgrade incorporates a revised mine plan at the Bonikro project that extends operations to 2036, pushing its estimated asset value from US$365 million to US$949 million.
Operationally, Allied delivered second-quarter gold production of 97,400 ounces, aligning with estimates, while generating US$427 million in net revenue and US$202 million in EBITDA.
Allied will deploy the fresh capital to accelerate growth initiatives across its portfolio. Immediate focus rests on the Kurmuk project in Ethiopia, where operations are slated to begin this August with first gold expected weeks later.
H&P projects Kurmuk will produce 130,000 ounces in 2026, eventually scaling to 240,000 ounces annually at an all-in sustaining cost of USD 1,100 per ounce.
Proceeds will also fund the phased expansion of the Sadiola mine in Mali, which accounts for US$1.5 billion of the company's operational net asset value, and production increases at the CDI complex in Côte d'Ivoire.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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