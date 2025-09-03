Investor Insight With a strong asset foundation, a clean capital structure and an experienced technical team, Prince Silver is well-positioned to capitalize on the current macro tailwinds in the silver and manganese markets.

Overview Prince Silver (CSE: PRNC ,OTC:HWTNF) is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on unlocking value at the Prince silver project in southeastern Nevada. In July 2025, the company completed a transformational acquisition of Stampede Metals Corporation and subsequently rebranded from Hawthorn Resources to Prince Silver Corp. The flagship asset is a district-scale, past-producing silver-gold-zinc-manganese carbonate replacement system, historically mined for silver and base metals through the early to mid-1900s.

Aerial view of the Prince silver project Fully funded and technically refreshed, the company’s immediate objective is to validate and expand upon the 129 historic drill holes (over 16,600 m) completed on the property and convert the large JORC-compliant exploration target into a maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource. The upcoming drill program, expected to begin in early Sept 2025, is designed to validate legacy data, step out along mineralized trends, and establish continuity across the deposit's multiple mantos, veins and breccia zones. The company will also initiate metallurgical test work, geophysical refinement and updated geological modeling to support a modern pit-constrained resource and longer-term development plan.

Company Highlights Flagship project: 100 percent ownership of the historic Prince silver mine in Lincoln County, Nevada, an open, near-surface silver-gold-zinc carbonate replacement deposit with a 25 to 43 Mt exploration target and strong historic grades.

100 percent ownership of the historic Prince silver mine in Lincoln County, Nevada, an open, near-surface silver-gold-zinc carbonate replacement deposit with a 25 to 43 Mt exploration target and strong historic grades. The company’s second project, Stampede Gap, is about 15 km north west of the Prince mine. Stampede Gap is a large porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum with an extensive alteration zone that presents a deep seated exploration target.

Stampede Gap, is about 15 km north west of the Prince mine. Stampede Gap is a large porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum with an extensive alteration zone that presents a deep seated exploration target. Clean corporate reset: Hawthorn Resources completed the Stampede Metals acquisition and re-listed as Prince Silver Corp. on July 11, 2025 , issuing 15 million shares for the acquisition and raising ~C$4 million in gross proceeds to fund drilling.

Hawthorn Resources completed the Stampede Metals acquisition and , issuing 15 million shares for the acquisition and raising ~C$4 million in gross proceeds to fund drilling. Fully funded summer drill program: ~6,500-m reverse-circulation set to begin early Sept 2025 to validate historic holes and step out along strike/dip to expand known mineralization and potential resources. .

~6,500-m reverse-circulation set to begin early Sept 2025 to validate historic holes and step out along strike/dip to expand known mineralization and potential resources. . Tight share structure: 45.9 million shares outstanding post-financing; Stampede shareholders voluntarily locked-up for 12 months.

45.9 million shares outstanding post-financing; Stampede shareholders voluntarily locked-up for 12 months. Experienced, hands-on leadership: President Ralph Shearing, plus new directors Robert Wrixon and Darrell Rader, add mine-building, corporate and capital-markets depth to the company’s leadership team.

Key Project Prince Silver Project

The Prince silver project is a large-scale, polymetallic carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) located just west of Pioche, a historic mining district in southeastern Nevada. The project hosts a structurally and stratigraphically controlled system of silver-rich mantos, breccias and fissure veins emplaced along northeast-trending faults within the Cambrian Pioche Shale. Historical underground production between 1912 and 1949 totaled approximately 1.12 million tons (Mt) at average grades of 100 grams per ton (g/t) silver, 4.5 percent zinc, 2.8 percent lead, and 10 percent manganese, predominantly from shallow workings in the Main and Ridge Zones. Geological mapping, relogging and compilation of 129 historic drill holes (16,606 m) have defined a JORC exploration target ranging between 25 and 43 Mt, grading approximately 37 to 40 g/t silver, 1.5 percent zinc, and 0.8 percent lead. This target includes three dominant mineralized zones: Ridge, Main and Prince Extended. Mineralization is generally tabular, strataform and laterally continuous, with multiple stacked mantos and vein swarms, often associated with jasperoid, manganese-rich breccias and semi-massive to massive sulfides. The projects’ mineralization remains open along strike and at depth in all directions.

Historical drill results

Historical drill results showing mineralization at the Prince Silver Project is near surface and open in all directions of modelled mineralized horizons Prince Silver’s 2025 Phase-1 drill program (~6,500 m of RC drilling) is designed to: Twin and validate historic pre 2012 high-grade underground and Churn drill hole intercepts.

Extend mineralization into open gaps between and beyond the Ridge and Main zones.

Test down-dip extensions and potential feeder structures below and along strike to previously drilled intervals. A follow-up Phase-2 program (expected in 2026) would target resource expansion along the 2.5-km trend and scout new targets identified via geophysics and structural interpretation. In parallel, the company plans to conduct metallurgical testing to evaluate optimal processing options. Surface rights include 20 unpatented lode claims and 12 patented claims under lease option. The lease agreement includes nominal cash payments and a staged buyout option upon completion of a preliminary economic assessment. The project has good access via gravel roads, with power available on site, and is within 15 km of Pioche community infrastructure.

Overall, the Prince silver project offers district-scale upside within a known past producing metallogenic belt, with near-term drilling and a clear path to defining a large, pit-constrained and underground silver-equivalent Overall, the Prince silver project offers district-scale upside within a known past producing metallogenic belt, with near-term drilling and a clear path to defining a large, pit-constrained and underground silver-equivalent resource in Nevada, one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the world.

Other Projects Stampede Gap Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project A large, early-stage porphyry target in Nevada featuring over 200 claims. Historical geophysics identified multiple IP-resistivity anomalies, and a single 700 m drill hole encountered extensive skarn alteration before terminating in mineralization. No current plans for exploration in 2025. Broken Handle A legacy polymetallic silver-lead-zinc project with limited historical data. Considered non-core for now; the company’s resources remain focused on advancing Prince Silver.