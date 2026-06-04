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Edited by Georgia Williams
Jun. 04, 2026 05:28AM PST
The temporary modifications are scheduled to expire on December 31, 2027.
Rokas / Adobe Stock
President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Monday (June 1) lowering duties on agricultural and industrial machinery while expanding the tariff net to cover new industrial components.
The adjustments, which take effect on June 8, reduce tariffs on agricultural equipment and residential HVAC systems to 15 percent from 25 percent.
The order also extends the 15 percent tariff category to mobile industrial equipment, such as bulldozers and forklifts, provided the goods are imported from nations with active US trade agreements.
“Among other things, the Secretary (of Commerce) has informed me that recent circumstances have affected and are affecting domestic industries that use agricultural equipment, industrial equipment and machinery, and other related products,” Trump said in the proclamation.
He added that the temporary changes “appropriately accounts for these products’ roles in productive economic activity in the United States.”
The administration also lowered the threshold for foreign manufacturers to qualify for preferential duty rates. Under the new rules, imported capital equipment can qualify for a 10 percent tariff rate if it contains at least 85 percent US melted and poured or smelted and cast steel or aluminum by weight.
Previously, foreign products faced a 15 percent rate and required a 95 percent domestic metal composition.
While relaxing rules for downstream machinery users, the order expands the scope of the tariff regime. The proclamation adds steel racks and aluminum lithographic plates to the list of derivative products subject to a 25 percent tariff rate.
The changes modify a sequence of aggressive trade penalties implemented since Trump renewed the Section 232 tariffs in April 2025, which included hiking baseline steel and aluminum import tariffs to 50 percent in June 2025.
The conflict in the Middle East has disrupted international steel shipments into the US, driving up domestic material costs. However, manufacturers report that domestic buyers are absorbing the premium to secure guaranteed delivery schedules.
The restrictive trade policies have reshaped North American supply chains since the 50 percent baseline tariffs were enacted one year ago. For instance, Canadian manufacturers, who supply a significant volume of the continent's agricultural machinery, have faced constrained access to the US market.
Copper joins the threshold
The specific adjustment extends to copper products, as the administration seeks to incentivize the use of US-mined and processed critical minerals.
In a fact sheet released last April, the White House explicitly cited domestic capacity expansions by Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV:HI,OTCQB:HDRSF) Ivanhoe Electric (NYSE AMERICAN:IE,TSX:IE), Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO), and Wieland as evidence that its tariff regime is successfully redirecting capital into the domestic supply chain.
“This White House statement is an important acknowledgement of Highland’s Copperwood project. It also reflects our visibility to the administration and key US federal agencies," CEO Barry O'Shea said in a company press release last month.
The administration stated these expansions prove that Section 232 protections ensure domestic producers can compete against lower-priced foreign imports.
It further maintained that the protective measures are successfully redirecting industrial investment, noting that US manufacturing expanded in May 2026 at its fastest pace in four years.
For instance, domestic crude steelmaking capacity is projected to grow by over 4 million tons over the next two years, with new facility investments underway in West Virginia, Arkansas, and South Carolina.
Additionally, Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) and Emirates Global Aluminum earlier this year announced a joint venture to construct a new aluminum smelter in Oklahoma.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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