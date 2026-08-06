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August 06, 2026
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 0.72m @ 367g/t gold at Boundiali BMT3
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04 September 2025
Aurum Resources
Game-changing gold discovery and rapid resource growth in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa Keep Reading...
28 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 July
Aurum extends BDT2 gold beyond current resource
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum extends BDT2 gold beyond current resourceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 June
Aurum hits 1.7m @ 70.35 g/t gold from 276.5m at BDT2
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 1.7m @ 70.35 g/t gold from 276.5m at BDT2Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 June
Boundiali PFS and Maiden Ore Reserve delivered
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali PFS and Maiden Ore Reserve deliveredDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 May
Aurum Receives Environmental Approvals for Boundiali
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum Receives Environmental Approvals for BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
1h
Fed’s Hawkish Hold Splits Metals: Gold Gains, Silver Falls
The US Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates steady while signaling a clear bias toward future hikes has propelled gold to new highs while exposing silver’s macroeconomic vulnerabilities.Following the Federal Open Market Committee (FMOC) meeting on July 29, the central bank... Keep Reading...
9h
Heliostar Presents Q2 2026 Financial and Operating Results with Record Gold Production and Cash Balance
Q2 2026 Highlights: Produced a record 14,803 gold ounces and 79,710 silver ounces Increased quarterly gold production from San Agustin by 49% Continued low-cost production with cash cost of $1,654 per ounce of gold sold and a corporate all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") of $2,287 per ounce of gold... Keep Reading...
19h
Commencement of Drilling at Wilsons Gold Prospect
Maritana Minerals (MRT:AU) has announced Commencement of Drilling at Wilsons Gold ProspectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 August
EraNova Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Adanac Molybdenum Project: After-Tax NPV of $714.4 Million and 23.5% IRR
Study confirms Adanac as a large-scale, long-life primary molybdenum development project with strong economics; project to advance directly toward Feasibility EraNova Metals Inc. (TSXV: NOVA,OTC:STXPF) (OTCQB: STXPF) ("EraNova" or the "Company") announces results from an independent Preliminary... Keep Reading...
06 August
Flow Metals Options Adjoining Epithermal Gold Project at Sixtymile
Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the neighboring gold project at Sixtymile. The new project covers a section of the northern thrust fault zone and part of an epithermal zone on the west central part of the claim block."We... Keep Reading...
05 August
Blue Jay Gold Provides Drilling Update at Mt Skukum and Skukum Creek
Blue Jay Gold Corp. (TSXV: JAY) (FSE: JAY) ("Blue Jay" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing Phase 1 drilling program at the Steller Gold Project ("Steller" or the "Property") in southern Yukon, where the Company's two drill rigs are advancing the program, one rig... Keep Reading...
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