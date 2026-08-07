OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the presentations from the August 5th & 6th OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference are available for on-demand viewing.

The two-day event featured live presentations from executives representing innovative OTCQB-listed companies across the mining, technology, healthcare, infrastructure, and industrial sectors.

REGISTER HERE

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through September 1st. Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings: here

The presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Participating Companies

Company Tickers
Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (OTCQB: NPMMF | TSXV: NTH)
Pecoy Copper Corp. (OTCQB: PCUUF | TSXV: PCU)
Tocvan Ventures Corp. (OTCQB: TCVNF | CSE: TOC)
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCQB: LBSR)
Sparc Technologies Limited (OTCQB: SPTCF | ASX: SPN)
MDJM Ltd. (OTCQB: UOKAF)
Connecting Excellence Group Plc (OTCQB: XCELF | AQSE: XCE)
HyTerra Ltd. (OTCQB: HYTLF | ASX: HYT)
Bold Ventures, Inc. (OTCQB: BVLDF | TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF)
Green Bridge Metals Corporation (OTCQB: GBMCF | CSE: GRBM)
Thunder Gold Corp. (OTCQB: TGOLF | TSXV: TGOL)
SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: SCTLF | TSXV: SCAI)
Star Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SRGZ)
Valor Gold Corp. (OTCQB: VLGDF | TSX: VGC)
Copper Giant Resources Corp. (OTCQB: LBCMF | TSXV: CGNT)
Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC)
LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners Inc. (OTCQB: VLTLF | TSXV: LIB)
Avanti Gold Corp. (OTCQB: AVTGF | CSE: AGC)
Cematrix Corp. (OTCQB: CTXXF | TSX: CEMX)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young 
VP Corporate Services 
OTC Markets Group 
(212) 652-5958 
greg@otcmarkets.com


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