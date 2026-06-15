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Edited by Georgia Williams
Jun. 15, 2026 11:13AM PST
President Trump has repeatedly demanded that Tehran surrender its entire inventory of 60 percent enriched uranium.
Grispb / Adobe Stock
US intelligence officials have revealed that Iran has moved to seal off its estimated half-ton cache of highly enriched uranium by deliberately collapsing tunnel networks and lining entryways with explosives, a CNN report noted.
Located primarily at the Isfahan nuclear complex, the fortification of the underground stockpile occurred after President Donald Trump publicly signaled that the US military might seize the material.
"If this reporting is true, it would definitely complicate … retriev[ing] the HEU," Scott Roecker, former head of the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Office of Nuclear Material Removal, told the international news agency.
Roecker warned that the obstruction provides Tehran with a convenient excuse to hide its assets.
"In this scenario, I would worry that Iran would claim that some portion of the HEU was irretrievable."
The nuclear impasse remains the primary point of friction in an otherwise major diplomatic breakthrough. Trump and Iranian officials confirmed that a framework agreement, electronically signed over the weekend by Vice President JD Vance, is set to be formally executed this Friday (June 18).
The deal outlines an end to the US naval blockade on Iranian ports and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries a fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas.
“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!,” Trump posted on social media.
However, the actual text of the agreement has not been released as both sides continue to offer conflicting interpretations of the nuclear parameters.
Trump has repeatedly demanded that Tehran surrender its entire inventory of 60 percent enriched uranium, which the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) previously estimated at 440.9 kilograms, frequently referring to the stockpile as "nuclear dust."
Conversely, Iranian negotiators have stated that "zero enrichment" remains a diplomatic red line.
While the imminent signing ceremony will end active hostilities, it triggers a separate and volatile 60-day window for technical nuclear negotiations.
Commodity markets have reacted sharply.
Oil prices plunged to their lowest levels in nearly three months following confirmation that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen to commercial shipping traffic.
The sudden drop erases the steep war premium built up since the conflict erupted on February 28, though energy analysts caution that normalizing global maritime logistics and repairing regional trade infrastructure will take months.
If technical negotiations succeed in the coming weeks, removing the uranium will require deploying a specialized mobile facility from the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
However, analysts expect that even under ideal conditions, safely clearing the newly laid Iranian minefields and excavating the buried nuclear material will delay final extraction operations by several weeks.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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