SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0058 to R-0060 with Intercepts Including 43.86% Fe2O3, 6.10% TiO2, 0.317% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador and Adds to Its Advisory Board

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0058, -0059, and -0060 completed in 2026 as part of its ongoing maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") diamond drill program at the Trapper Zone within the 100%-owned Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project near Cartwright, Labrador, Canada. The Trapper Zone forms part of an oxide corridor that includes the Falcon and Hawkeye Zones collectively covering 29 square kilometres (Figure 1).
Figure 1: The Radar Property with the Dias QMAGT vertical gradient (Bzz) anomaly footprint shown in red (high-amplitude pixels only). The QMAGT-imaged central oxide-layering corridor validated over 29 km2, encompassing the Trapper Zone, Hawkeye Zone, and the new Falcon Zone.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12336/308799_saga-fig1.jpg
Analytical results received for three (3) additional diamond drill holes (R-0058 to R-0060) from the MRE drill program initiated in Q4 2025, delivering consistent broad intercepts of oxide mineralization.
Key intercepts include:
-
Hole R-0060: 118.0 m @ 39.10% Fe2O3, 5.32% TiO2, 0.269% V2O5
Including 51.8 m @ 43.86% Fe2O3, 6.10% TiO2, 0.317% V2O5
-
Hole R-0059: 55.2 m @ 32.77% Fe2O3, 4.67% TiO2, 0.176% V2O5
Including 14.0 m @ 32.29% Fe2O3, 4.43% TiO2, 0.184% V2O5
Hole R-0058: 17.5 m @ 23.48% Fe2O3, 4.31% TiO2, 0.252% V2O5
Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of Saga Metals, commented:
"The results from holes R-0058 to R-0060 continue to confirming the continuity of oxide mineralization with consistent grades of titanium, vanadium and iron across the Trapper Transition between Trapper North and Trapper South (Figure 4). These intercepts effectively link the two massive units and further firm up the geological model that underpins our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate."
The results from these three drill holes, R-0058, R-0059, and R-0060, like previously reported drill hole results, demonstrate the consistency in grade and widths across the oxide mineralization, underscoring the growing potential for a sizable mineral resource that could create meaningful long-term value for SAGA shareholders.
Detailed Logging Highlights from Drill Hole R-0058 to R-0060
Hole R-0058 (Cross-Section T02, Figure 2): Drill hole R-0058 is drilled on cross-section T02 with an azimuth of 38 and a dip of dipping -45°, with a total depth of 299 m. The oxide zone intersected at 71.6 m is 53.0 m wide consisting of rhythmic layering oxide.
Hole R-0059 (Cross-Section T03, Figure 3): Drill hole R-0059 is drilled on cross-section T03 with an azimuth of 38 and a dip of dipping -45°, with a total depth of 377 m. The oxide zone is 185.7 m consisting of 167.3 m of rhythmic layering, 12.2 m of intercumulus and 6.2 m of semi-massive oxide mineralization.
Hole R-0060 (Cross-Section T03, Figure 3): Drill hole R-0060 is drilled on cross-section T03, with an azimuth of 38 and a dip of -60°. The drill hole under cuts hole R-0059 with a total depth of 335 m. The oxide zone is 160.9 m consisting of 72 m of rhythmic layering and 88.9 m of semi-massive oxide.
Figure 2: Cross section of T02 looking NW showing R-0058 highlighting an intercept of layering sequence with the 3D Magnetic Inversion of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey. Assays shown for R-0058.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12336/308799_saga-fig2_550.jpg
Figure 3: Cross section of T03 looking NW showing R-0059 and R-0060, highlighting intercepts of semi-massive oxides and layering sequence with the 3D Magnetic Inversion of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey. Assays shown for R-0059 and R-0060.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12336/308799_saga-fig3.jpg
Figure 4: Trapper Zone plan view map outlining location of the MRE drill program completed to date, including cross-sections 0S4-S13 in Trapper South, T01-T03 in Trapper Transition, and N6-N12 in Trapper North showing the TMI of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12336/308799_eb06b3bd24863aab_004full.jpg
Trapper Zone Assay Highlights
These results now bring the total MRE drill results to fifty-three (53) diamond drill holes received to date. As reported previously, analytical results from the first fifty (50) diamond drill holes (Table 1) of the MRE drill program include:
|DDH
|FROM
|TO
|Length
|True Thickness
|Fe2O3
|TiO2
|V205
|ID
|m
|m
|m
|m
|%
|%
|%
|R-0008
|170.0
|237.6
|68.3
|66.2
|46.15
|9.21
|0.311
|R-0009
|94.0
|181.2
|87.2
|84.4
|50.67
|10.15
|0.339
|R-0010
|1.5
|137.0
|135.5
|121.7
|50.03
|7.87
|0.352
|R-0011
|58.1
|153.3
|95.2
|50.8
|39.49
|6.49
|0.222
|R-0012
|3.8
|79.0
|75.2
|39.6
|27.39
|4.87
|0.116
|R-0013
|9.5
|121.0
|111.5
|97.9
|37.08
|5.14
|0.242
|R-0014
|8.8
|50.0
|41.2
|14.9
|36.17
|6.36
|0.188
|R-0015
|73.3
|174.0
|100.7
|88.9
|38.56
|6.80
|0.229
|R-0016
|44.0
|94.6
|50.6
|47.1
|52.05
|7.21
|0.375
|R-0017
|50.6
|140.6
|90.0
|73.0
|51.86
|6.76
|0.417
|R-0018
|44.7
|115.0
|70.3
|44.1
|42.64
|5.66
|0.288
|R-0019
|66.6
|112.3
|45.7
|41.6
|49.51
|6.56
|0.374
|R-0020
|87.3
|128.0
|40.7
|31.1
|37.62
|4.93
|0.239
|R-0021
|96.0
|127.4
|31.4
|16.5
|53.18
|7.08
|0.414
|R-0022
|62.0
|92.6
|30.6
|28.6
|49.4
|6.61
|0.373
|R-0023
|100.5
|186.5
|86.0
|54.0
|45.5
|5.5
|0.367
|R-0024
|112.0
|203.0
|91.0
|58.7
|49.08
|6.23
|0.39
|R-0024
|142.0
|186.0
|44.0
|28.4
|54.2
|7.07
|0.443
|R-0025
|141.3
|223.0
|81.7
|58.5
|41.36
|5.18
|0.309
|R-0025
|168.0
|201.0
|33.0
|23.7
|47.38
|6.01
|0.384
|R-0026
|141.7
|189.0
|47.3
|27.7
|38.16
|4.65
|0.288
|R-0026
|110.9
|131.4
|20.5
|12.0
|52.39
|6.55
|0.449
|R-0027
|81.2
|162.0
|80.8
|63.4
|42.74
|5.18
|0.320
|R-0028
|105.7
|211.0
|105.3
|54.5
|42.39
|5.40
|0.306
|R-0028
|144.0
|182.0
|38.0
|19.7
|49.43
|6.50
|0.382
|R-0029
|65.2
|172.0
|106.8
|95.5
|44.41
|5.36
|0.341
|R-0029
|65.2
|104.0
|38.8
|34.7
|53.02
|6.46
|0.441
|R-0030
|83.1
|174.0
|90.9
|49.5
|42.57
|5.40
|0.303
|R-0030
|83.1
|101.7
|18.6
|10.2
|50.81
|6.56
|0.398
|R-0031
|63.4
|171.6
|108.2
|87.2
|38.11
|5.13
|0.254
|R-0031
|97.0
|140.1
|43.1
|34.7
|42.71
|5.88
|0.309
|R-0032
|53.8
|198.0
|144.2
|135.3
|37.13
|5.04
|0.234
|R-0032
|114.0
|170.0
|56.0
|52.6
|44.68
|6.50
|0.294
|R-0033
|67.4
|168.0
|100.6
|77.5
|44.07
|6.38
|0.286
|R-0033
|97.0
|153.0
|56.0
|43.1
|48.03
|7.25
|0.304
|R-0034
|68.8
|195.0
|126.2
|124.0
|43.19
|6.05
|0.293
|R-0034
|106.1
|170.0
|63.9
|62.8
|48.61
|7.01
|0.344
|R-0035
|8.5
|22.0
|13.5
|9.9
|30.98
|2.93
|0.193
|R-0036
|55.0
|128.0
|73.0
|36.5
|45.34
|6.31
|0.345
|R-0036
|80.0
|114.0
|34.0
|17.0
|50.46
|7.21
|0.395
|R-0037
|52.2
|103.0
|50.8
|41.9
|45.93
|6.46
|0.348
|R-0038
|45.4
|146.2
|100.8
|73.7
|41.23
|5.21
|0.302
|R-0038
|103.9
|146.2
|42.4
|31.0
|46.20
|6.35
|0.364
|R-0039
|84.0
|194.0
|110.1
|106.5
|47.42
|5.95
|0.354
|R-0039
|97.0
|149.1
|52.1
|50.4
|58.15
|7.68
|0.459
|R-0039
|166.4
|194.0
|27.6
|26.7
|45.88
|5.85
|0.350
|R-0040
|84.9
|130.0
|45.1
|31.9
|51.20
|7.94
|0.340
|R-0041
|6.6
|53.0
|46.4
|34.7
|47.97
|6.49
|0.368
|R-0042
|102.1
|137.4
|35.3
|23.6
|50.68
|6.74
|0.378
|R-0043
|28.4
|68.2
|39.8
|30.4
|47.93
|7.24
|0.307
|R-0044
|82.9
|105.8
|22.9
|16.6
|51.38
|6.85
|0.415
|R-0045
|76.9
|148.3
|71.3
|53.7
|48.28
|6.21
|0.373
|R-0045
|104.0
|144.0
|40.0
|31.1
|53.69
|7.32
|0.441
|R-0046
|20.0
|147.9
|127.9
|103.6
|52.94
|7.35
|0.388
|R-0046
|20.0
|74.0
|54.0
|43.7
|58.33
|8.78
|0.415
|R-0047
|120.6
|247.4
|126.8
|110.1
|42.84
|5.43
|0.306
|R-0047
|120.6
|189.0
|68.4
|59.4
|46.81
|6.17
|0.335
|R-0048
|31.7
|124.0
|92.3
|50.6
|42.46
|5.38
|0.304
|R-0048
|31.7
|48.0
|16.3
|8.9
|53.72
|7.29
|0.431
|R-0049
|30.7
|131.0
|100.3
|47.3
|42.97
|5.39
|0.316
|R-0049
|30.7
|57.3
|26.5
|12.5
|53.91
|7.22
|0.431
|R-0050
|63.9
|192.0
|128.1
|103.6
|40.80
|5.79
|0.294
|R-0050
|116.0
|169.0
|53.0
|42.9
|49.61
|7.24
|0.401
|R-0051
|99.9
|219.0
|119.1
|77.6
|42.68
|5.89
|0.280
|R-0051
|137.1
|169.0
|31.9
|20.8
|53.07
|7.68
|0.384
|R-0052
|68.6
|181.0
|112.4
|92.9
|46.67
|6.71
|0.305
|R-0052
|87.0
|153.0
|66.0
|54.6
|49.63
|7.24
|0.335
|R-0053
|77.1
|237.0
|159.9
|104.4
|45.27
|6.32
|0.306
|R-0053
|92.1
|129.6
|37.5
|24.5
|50.44
|6.72
|0.385
|R-0053
|143.0
|205.0
|62.0
|40.5
|46.73
|6.79
|0.306
|R-0054
|65.2
|123.0
|57.8
|46.9
|44.92
|6.71
|0.275
|R-0055
|70.1
|167.7
|97.6
|57.1
|43.54
|6.62
|0.277
|R-0055
|70.1
|136.2
|66.1
|38.6
|47.65
|7.36
|0.317
|R-0056
|83.0
|170.3
|87.3
|60.3
|33.39
|4.65
|0.207
|R-0056
|83.0
|116.0
|33.0
|22.8
|43.67
|6.14
|0.318
|R-0057
|92.4
|194.1
|101.7
|88.3
|38.65
|5.60
|0.249
|R-0057
|92.4
|113.0
|20.6
|17.9
|47.72
|6.98
|0.351
|R-0057
|136.9
|156.5
|19.6
|17.0
|53.72
|8.24
|0.377
Table 1: MRE drill program assay intercepts previously reported in Q4 2025 and 2026 to date from drill holes R-0008 to R-0057.
- Top 15 intercepts from the MRE Drill Program to date can be found in Table 4 below.
Completed seventy-nine (79) holes (R-0008 to R-0088) from Q4 2025 to date in 2026, with a significant oxide intercept in R0064 of 396.6 m (true thickness of 340.0) comprised of semi-massive oxide with extensive rhythmic oxide layering.
Drill Rig 1 is drilling hole R-0085 and Rig 2 is drilling R-0088 with two holes remaining to complete the drill program for the MRE.
MRE drilling to date has returned multiple holes of thick oxide core intercepts ranging from 70-150 metres and certain assay intervals frequently above 45-58% Fe2O3, 6-8% TiO2 and 0.37-0.44% V2O5.
Rhythmic banding and semi-massive to massive oxide mineralization are observed consistently in Trapper South, comparable to the high-grade results from Trapper North.
Drilling is progressing efficiently, with 20,352 m completed in the Trapper Zone to date.
Excellent core recovery remains above 95% and representative sampling support ongoing metallurgical test work and the advancement of the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate.
Trapper Zone Drilling Summary
The following two tables present the true width of oxide mineralization (Table 2) that will be imported into Industry-standard software programs used to develop a mineral resource estimate and total meterage (Table 3).
|Drill Hole
|Azimuth / Dip
|Total Depth (m)
|From (metres)
|To (metres)
|Semi-Massive Oxide (m)
|Rhythmic Layering (m)
|Total Oxide (m)
|True Thickness (m)
|Assays Received
|R-0016
|38° / -45°
|206
|44.0
|102.0
|45.8
|12.2
|58.0
|53.9
|Yes
|R-0017
|38° / -70°
|161
|50.6
|140.6
|87.1
|3.0
|90.1
|73.0
|Yes
|R-0018
|38° / -45°
|188
|44.7
|156.4
|65.0
|46.6
|111.7
|70.1
|Yes
|R-0019
|38° / -45°
|182
|66.6
|133.0
|38.0
|28.5
|66.5
|72.8
|Yes
|R-0020
|38° / -45°
|206
|50.8
|138.0
|28.5
|58.7
|87.2
|66.7
|Yes
|R-0021
|38° / -70°
|152
|81.3
|127.4
|33.5
|12.6
|46.1
|24.3
|Yes
|R-0022
|38° / -45°
|149
|22.5
|118.7
|31.6
|59.7
|91.3
|85.3
|Yes
|R-0023
|38° / -45°
|272
|100.5
|239.3
|30.6
|76.4
|107.1
|67.2
|Yes
|R-0024
|38° / -45°
|254
|108.9
|219.8
|46.8
|62.1
|108.9
|68.5
|Yes
|R-0025
|38° / -60°
|275
|123.0
|253.6
|6.9
|118.1
|125.0
|89.6
|Yes
|R-0026
|38° / -60°
|302
|108.8
|273.7
|16.2
|138.6
|154.8
|87.4
|Yes
|R-0027
|38° / -45°
|217
|81.3
|175.3
|34.2
|59.9
|94.1
|73.9
|Yes
|R-0028
|38° / -60°
|227
|105.1
|215.9
|22.5
|87.1
|109.6
|57.4
|Yes
|R-0029
|38° / -45°
|214
|65.2
|184.0
|13.4
|105.4
|118.8
|106.2
|Yes
|R-0030
|38° / -60°
|211
|83.1
|189.2
|25.4
|79.6
|105.0
|57.8
|Yes
|R-0031
|38° / -45°
|215
|63.4
|171.6
|2.4
|105.9
|108.3
|87.2
|Yes
|R-0032
|38° / -60°
|263
|53.8
|214.7
|18.5
|136.0
|154.4
|145.0
|Yes
|R-0033
|38° / -45°
|251
|67.7
|203.5
|23.7
|112.4
|136.1
|104.8
|Yes
|R-0034
|38° / -60°
|233
|48.7
|214.1
|66.1
|93.5
|159.7
|156.9
|Yes
|R-0035
|38° / -45°
|97
|8.5
|66.3
|0.0
|35.0
|35.0
|25.7
|Yes
|R-0036
|38° / -70°
|212
|47.4
|128.0
|68.0
|8.6
|76.6
|38.3
|Yes
|R-0037
|38° / -45°
|206
|42.6
|146.0
|50.8
|52.6
|103.4
|85.2
|Yes
|R-0038
|38° / -70°
|182
|45.4
|146.2
|55.9
|45.0
|100.9
|73.7
|Yes
|R-0039
|218° / -45°
|251
|84.0
|196.3
|82.2
|23.3
|105.5
|102.1
|Yes
|R-0040
|38° / -70°
|170
|38.3
|130.0
|44.7
|28.7
|73.4
|34.3
|Yes
|R-0041
|38° / -45°
|100
|6.6
|84.2
|38.5
|30.9
|69.4
|52.1
|Yes
|R-0042
|38° / -70°
|161
|88.6
|137.4
|26.6
|10.0
|36.6
|24.5
|Yes
|R-0043
|38° / -45°
|119
|28.4
|101.6
|37.5
|35.7
|73.3
|55.9
|Yes
|R-0044
|218° / -45°
|176
|82.9
|105.8
|19.3
|3.7
|22.9
|16.6
|Yes
|R-0045
|218° / -45°
|245
|39.3
|223.6
|67.4
|71.7
|139.1
|96.9
|Yes
|R-0046 a
|218° / -45°
|491
|7.4
|147.9
|121.7
|19.3
|141.0
|108.0
|Yes
|R-0046 b
|237.7
|445.9
|21.4
|176.7
|198.2
|113.7
|Yes
|R-0047
|218° / -45°
|305
|106.1
|247.4
|50.8
|71.5
|122.3
|118.1
|Yes
|R-0048
|38° / -45°
|242
|31.7
|149.3
|11.8
|105.1
|116.9
|109.9
|Yes
|R-0049
|38° / -60°
|200
|30.7
|134.3
|17.4
|86.1
|103.6
|66.6
|Yes
|R-0050
|218° / -45°
|269
|63.9
|245.6
|51.9
|94.2
|146.1
|103.3
|Yes
|R-0051
|38° / -60°
|311
|99.9
|227.3
|38.5
|88.8
|127.4
|83.0
|Yes
|R-0052
|38° / -45°
|275
|68.6
|235.0
|19.8
|140.8
|160.6
|134.7
|Yes
|R-0053
|38° / -60°
|299
|77.1
|279.4
|35.0
|167.3
|202.3
|132.1
|Yes
|R-0054
|38° / -45°
|269
|18.4
|202.0
|35.2
|85.3
|120.5
|97.7
|Yes
|R-0055
|38° / -60°
|320
|70.1
|291.6
|67.6
|73.2
|140.8
|82.3
|Yes
|R-0056
|38° / -45°
|239
|84.8
|220.0
|24.4
|69.6
|94.0
|56.1
|Yes
|R-0057
|38° / -60°
|233
|92.4
|194.1
|43.6
|52.5
|96.1
|83.4
|Yes
|R-0058
|38° / -45°
|299
|71.6
|138.9
|0.0
|53.0
|53.0
|36.2
|Yes
|R-0059
|38° / -45°
|377
|81.9
|374.9
|6.2
|179.6
|185.7
|155.2
|Yes
|R-0060
|38° / -60°
|335
|80.9
|243.4
|88.9
|72.0
|160.9
|151.5
|Yes
|R-0061
|218° / -45°
|359
|51.9
|307.3
|93.5
|150.8
|244.4
|221.2
|R-0062
|38° / -60°
|251
|0.0
|125.6
|36.2
|75.2
|111.4
|101.8
|R-0063
|180° / -45°
|542
|61.7
|494.0
|6.5
|131.3
|137.8
|79.0
|R-0064
|218° / -45°
|569
|2.0
|492.5
|160.1
|236.5
|396.6
|340.0
|R-0065a
|218° / -45°
|584
|41.1
|162.7
|4.2
|117.4
|121.7
|117.6
|R-0065b
|338.7
|584.0
|61.3
|172.1
|233.4
|191.2
|R-0066a
|218° / -45°
|320
|52.2
|98.5
|32.1
|0.0
|32.1
|32.1
|R-0066b
|169.7
|298.9
|0.0
|93.7
|93.7
|93.3
|R-0067a
|38° / -45°
|221
|13.8
|33.0
|0.0
|19.2
|19.2
|18.2
|R-0067b
|48.5
|124.3
|19.2
|55.6
|74.8
|71.1
|R-0068
|38° / -65°
|260
|31.5
|72.2
|24.6
|9.9
|34.6
|17.6
|R-0069
|218° / -60°
|221
|105.7
|122.2
|0.0
|16.5
|16.5
|10.6
|R-0070
|38° / -45°
|221
|36.0
|42.6
|0.0
|6.6
|6.6
|6.5
|R-0071
|38° / -45°
|242
|59.4
|186.6
|46.4
|55.2
|101.6
|78.9
|R-0072
|38° / -70°
|473
|51.8
|437.2
|255.9
|86.2
|342.1
|241.9
|R-0073
|38° / -65°
|242
|46.0
|208.3
|58.6
|51.3
|109.9
|97.9
|R-0074
|218° / -55°
|332
|172.0
|293.7
|97.2
|23.5
|120.7
|100.2
|R-0075
|38° / -55°
|488
|103.1
|467.1
|304.7
|15.2
|319.9
|251.3
|R-0076
|38° / -45°
|188
|46.1
|89.3
|32.9
|10.3
|43.2
|38.4
|R-0077
|38° / -65°
|281
|61.3
|254.6
|45.7
|50.1
|95.9
|90.5
|R-0078
|38° / -45°
|233
|Logging in progress
|R-0079
|218° / -40°
|251
|67.4
|210.9
|59.5
|65.7
|125.2
|Pending
|R-0080
|38° / -60°
|263
|Logging in progress
|R-0081
|38° / -55°
|281
|Logging in progress
|R-0082
|38° / -45°
|266
|Logging in progress
|R-0083
|218° / -45°
|263
|Logging in progress
|R-0084
|38° / -55°
|170
|Logging in progress
|R-0085
|218° / -55°
|Drilling in progress
|R-0086
|38° / -45°
|131
|Logging in progress
|R-0087
|218° / 80°
|89
|Logging in progress
|R-0088
|218° / -50°
|Drilling in progress
|Total (m)
|18,302
Table 2: Summary of drill holes R-0016 to R-0088, highlighting the oxide intercepts. See Figures 2 & 3 above, which depict the oxide mineralization in cross sections T02 & T03. True thickness represents the perpendicular width of the mineralized zone, while the total downhole oxide represents the length of the mineralization intercepted downhole.
|Total Meters Drilled
|Total Samples
|Trapper Zone 2025
|2050
|1313
|Trapper Zone 2026
|18302
|10040
|Trapper Total
|20352
|11353
Table 3: Summary of total meters drilled in Q4 2025 and 2026 to date, including total core samples cut and prepared.
Sampling Summary
Saga's core cutting team finalized the cutting, sampling, and shipping of 699 samples from R-0061, -0062, and -0063. IGS Laboratories received the samples on August 3, 2026, and began the analytical process. IGS anticipates releasing the assay results within the next week to the Company. A total of 11,353 samples have been collected in the Trapper Zone to date.
Key Project Highlights
Confirmed mineralization in 86 out of 86 drill holes completed and observed in two primary zones to date.
Analytical results to date include numerous oxide-rich intercepts, including:
|DDH
|FROM
|TO
|Length
|True Thickness
|Fe2O3
|TiO2
|V205
|ID
|m
|m
|m
|m
|%
|%
|%
|R-0009
|94.0
|181.2
|87.2
|84.4
|50.67
|10.15
|0.339
|R-0008
|170.0
|237.6
|68.3
|66.2
|46.15
|9.21
|0.311
|R-0046
|20.0
|74.0
|54.0
|43.7
|58.33
|8.78
|0.415
|R-0040
|84.9
|130.0
|45.1
|31.9
|51.20
|7.94
|0.340
|R-0010
|1.5
|137.0
|135.5
|121.7
|50.03
|7.87
|0.352
|R-0039
|97.0
|149.1
|52.1
|50.4
|58.15
|7.68
|0.459
|R-0051
|137.1
|169.0
|31.9
|20.8
|53.07
|7.68
|0.384
|R-0017
|73.0
|140.6
|67.6
|54.9
|55.13
|7.37
|0.448
|R-0055
|70.1
|136.2
|66.1
|38.6
|47.65
|7.36
|0.317
|R-0045
|104.0
|144.0
|40.0
|31.1
|53.69
|7.32
|0.441
|R-0033
|97.0
|153.0
|56.0
|43.1
|48.03
|7.25
|0.304
|R-0050
|116.0
|169.0
|53.0
|42.9
|49.61
|7.24
|0.401
|R-0052
|87.0
|153.0
|66.0
|54.6
|49.63
|7.24
|0.335
|R-0043
|28.4
|68.2
|39.8
|30.4
|47.93
|7.24
|0.307
|R-0016
|44.0
|94.6
|50.6
|47.1
|52.05
|7.21
|0.375
Table 4: Top 15 intervals from the 2025 & 2026 drilling programs at the Trapper Zone.
Infrastructure including road access, deep-water port, nearby hydro-electric power and regional airport.
Confirmed a 29.0 km2 central oxide corridor that encompasses the Trapper, Falcon and Hawkeye Zones, demonstrating district-scale potential.
Consistent grades and thicknesses with semi-massive to massive oxide reporting up to 72.33% Fe2O3,13.3% TiO2, and 0.66% V2O5.
Bench scale testing with Temas' proprietary RCL technology confirmed recoveries up to 90.8% titanium, 97.4% vanadium and 91.5% iron.
A total of 20,352 m has been completed and reported to date for the MRE drill program. See Figure 4 above, showcasing MRE drill hole locations in the Trapper Zone reported to date.
About the Radar Critical Mineral Property in Labrador
The Radar Property comprises 690 mineral claims across 9 mineral licenses, totalling approximately 24,175 hectares in southeastern Labrador, located approximately 10 km south of Cartwright. The Property entirely encloses the Dykes River Intrusive Complex (~160 km² at the surface) and is accessible year-round via paved Route 510, a Cartwright logging road, and a SAGA-constructed access trail. Infrastructure advantages include the deep-water port at Cartwright, the Cartwright Airport (YRF), and proximity to regional hydroelectric power from Muskrat Falls and Churchill Falls.
Diamond drilling, geophysics, trenching and geological mapping have confirmed a 29 km2 oxide corridor encompassing the Trapper, Falcon and Hawkeye Zones. VTM mineralization at Radar is comparable to that of global Fe-Ti-V systems such as Panzhihua (China) and Bushveld (South Africa). Subject to further exploration, resource definition, and metallurgical testing, the Project may represent a strategic source of titanium, vanadium, and iron for North American markets.
Figure 5: The Radar Property with the Dias QMAGT vertical gradient (Bzz) anomaly footprint shown in red (high-amplitude pixels only). The QMAGT-imaged central oxide-layering corridor validated over a 29 km2 area, encompassing the Trapper Zone, Hawkeye Zone, and the new Falcon Zone, with additional targets highlighted to the west and north. The Property is well serviced by road access and is conveniently located near the town of Cartwright, Labrador.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12336/308799_saga_fig5.jpg
Advisory Board Appointment
Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Mizuno to its Board of Advisors. Mr. Mizuno will provide strategic guidance to the Company as it advances its portfolio of critical mineral assets toward the next stages of technical development and commercialization.
Mr. Mizuno has more than 20 years of experience in the mining and resource sectors, with senior leadership roles focused on corporate strategy, business development, project development, commercial negotiations, and government engagement. He has worked with both producing and development-stage resource companies, supporting project advancement, financing initiatives, strategic partnerships, and market development across the globe.
"We are delighted to welcome Tim to SAGA's Advisory Board," said Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer of Saga Metals. "His unique combination of commercial and strategic experience will help us to advance our projects and create value for our shareholders. Tim has successfully guided companies through critical stages of growth, from project evaluation and financing to market development and commercialization. His insight will strengthen our long-term strategy as demand for secure North American supplies of critical minerals continues to grow."
Mr. Mizuno's appointment reflects SAGA's ongoing commitment to strengthening its technical and commercial capabilities as it advances exploration, resource definition, metallurgical evaluation, and future development opportunities across its project portfolio.
Qualified Person
Dr. A. Miller, P. Geo., PEGNL, is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.
Technical Information
Diamond drill core was logged and sampled by Company personnel at SAGA's core facility in Cartwright, Labrador. The drill core diameter was NQ. The core was cut lengthwise using a diamond saw, and one half was retained in the core box, while the other half was sampled at designated intervals for analysis.
Core samples were prepared and analyzed at the Impact Global Solutions (IGS) laboratory facility in Montréal, Québec. As part of the analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program, certified reference standards, blanks, and duplicate samples were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals to monitor analytical accuracy and precision.
Crush rejects and pulp samples are retained and stored in a secure facility for potential future verification and re-analysis. The Company maintains a rigorous QA/QC protocol consistent with industry standard practices.
About Saga Metals Corp.
Saga Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the North American transition to supply security. The 100% owned Radar Ti-V-Fe Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including 22,561 m of drilling in the Hawkeye and Trapper zones, has confirmed a large, mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) and ilmenite mineralization with consistently uniform grades of titanium, vanadium and iron.
The 100% owned Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador, is a near-surface REE system hosted within a peralkaline caldera complex that shares strong geological similarities with the Tanbreez and Strange Lake deposits. The project features consistent mineralization, with zones spanning 26 km2, including drill assays up to 2.03% TREO with approximately 28% HREO content, and sample assays up to 21.6% TREO.
The 100% owned Double Mer Uranium Project covers 25,600 hectares and features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18 km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14 km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U3O8. (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).
Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Project in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project spans 72,701 hectares and has geological attributes similar to nearby terrains currently being explored by Rio Tinto, Li-FT Power, SOQUEM, and Loyal Metals.
With a portfolio spanning key commodities critical to the clean energy future, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in securing critical minerals.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer
For more information, contact:
Rob Guzman, Investor Relations
Saga Metals Corp.
Tel: +1 (844) 724-2638
Email: rob@sagametals.com
www.sagametals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Disclaimer
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's Radar Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, inherent risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, particularly given the early-stage nature of the Company's assets, and the risks detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with securities regulations from time to time, available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. This cautionary statement expressly qualifies forward-looking statements contained in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.
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