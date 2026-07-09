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|Edited by Georgia Williams
Jul. 09, 2026 08:36AM PST
The contract carries a guaranteed minimum of US$1 million and a maximum ceiling of $300 million. Bids are due by July 17.
Richard Cohrs / Unsplash
The US Department of Defense is seeking to purchase up to $300 million of battery-grade lithium carbonate over the next five years as part of escalating Washington's strategy to insulate defense and commercial supply chains from global shocks.
According to a procurement solicitation published July 2 (Thursday), the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)—the division responsible for managing the National Defense Stockpile—is requesting fixed-price offers for nearly 36 million pounds, or roughly 16,000 metric tons, of the critical battery metal.
The chemical compound is a non-negotiable ingredient in the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles, utility-scale energy storage, and advanced military hardware.
Global lithium carbonate prices have surged by more than a third this year amid shifting demand projections and supply constraints from major production hubs.
Federal efforts in recent months have broadened in a bid to rewrite the global critical minerals map. In February 2026, the White House established Project Vault, a US$12 billion public-private stockpiling initiative backed by a US$10 billion loan from the US Export-Import Bank and nearly US$2 billion in private sector investment.
Unlike traditional government reserves, Project Vault operates on a demand-led model, where original equipment manufacturers identify the specific grades and volumes of materials they require and pay a commitment fee to secure emergency access.
Market strategists note that the US is attempting to replicate the 20th-century model of strategic petroleum reserves for the 21st-century energy transition.
“The goal of a strategic lithium reserve is to stabilize prices and allow the industry to develop,” Howard Klein, co-founder and partner at RK Equity, told the Investing News Network. “If prices fall too low, the reserve would step in as a buyer. If prices spike too high, it could sell into the market.”
However, executing this strategy introduces a logistical paradox.
To bypass Chinese market leverage, Western governments and automakers are funding defensive reserves. Because the US and Europe severely lack the industrial capacity to refine raw ore, they are largely forced to stockpile processed, battery-ready materials. As long as Beijing dominates global refining, the economic leverage remains heavily concentrated in China.
Beijing now requires exporters to submit detailed information on the buyer, end-use, and material specifications before granting government approval. This hands the Chinese government effective veto power over sensitive transactions while also allowing it to selectively restrict the exact sales Western nations need to build their defensive reserves.
Furthermore the ongoing war in the Middle East and the rapid depletion of munitions has triggered a surge in defense procurement for critical materials like tungsten, antimony, and gallium.
Simultaneously, alternative supply hubs are shifting their export strategies.
Zimbabwe, Africa’s largest lithium producer, shipped 586,197 metric tons of lithium concentrate in the first half of 2025, a 30 percent increase from the previous year. Production is projected to rise to roughly 160,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent per year by 2030.
The nation also recently exported Africa’s first lithium sulphate from the Arcadia project near Harare, while also intending to halt the export of raw lithium concentrates entirely and push to process the mineral domestically.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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