After a prolonged downturn, the lithium market is showing renewed signs of life, with some sector analysts now calling for the start of a new up-cycle.

Speaking on The Investing News Podcast, Gerardo Del Real, co-founder of Digest Publishing and editor of Daily Profit Cycle, characterized the current environment as a “lithium cycle 3.0,” arguing that the market is in the “very early innings of the next leg up.”

He noted that several top lithium holdings have gained between 100 and 150 percent in recent months, with some producers of the battery metal reaching all-time highs.

Del Real credited a confluence of factors for the turnaround, including substantial capital commitments from private technology investors and shifting government policy. He pointed to recent US treasury-led efforts to incentivize critical minerals investment as a significant departure from past cycles.

“This is necessity, not want,” Del Real explained, citing geopolitical tensions and supply chain vulnerabilities as key drivers of these developments.

While acknowledging the sector’s historically violent downturns, he suggested the current setup has more durable legs, supported by a structural deficit and delays at major projects.

He advised investors to focus on quality assets and align their risk tolerance with appropriate opportunities, from major producers to higher-risk exploration companies.

To hear more of Del Real's expectations for the lithium market, listen to the full interview above.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.