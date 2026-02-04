Industry Applauds Project Vault, But Warns Supply Security Won’t Be Immediate
The program gained positive reception across different sectors, even as analysts caution that it will take time to deliver meaningful supply security.
President Donald Trump’s plan to launch a US$12 billion strategic stockpile of critical minerals is being welcomed across sectors as a long-awaited step toward reducing US dependence on China.
Known as Project Vault, the initiative combines up to US$10 billion in long-term financing from the US Export-Import Bank (EXIM) with roughly US$2 billion in private capital to procure and store minerals such as gallium, cobalt, lithium, and rare earth elements.
The program is structured as an independently governed public-private partnership, with participating manufacturers committing in advance to purchase materials at predetermined inventory prices.
Miners, developers welcome new policy
For domestic critical-minerals developers, the announcement has landed as a major policy signal.
“This effort represents exactly the kind of bold and innovative public-private partnership that the US needs right now to facilitate the rapid build-out of domestic critical minerals production and integrated supply chains,” said Mark A. Smith, chairman and chief executive officer of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB). “I commend President Trump and EXIM Chairman John Jovanovic for their vision.”
The company said Project Vault, combined with recent Section 232 findings and a January presidential proclamation targeting imported critical minerals, demonstrates the administration’s intent to move aggressively to address what it views as excessive US reliance on foreign-produced materials.
Mining developers with US-based projects also see potential downstream benefits. American Pacific Mining (CSE:USGD,OTCQX:USGDF) chief executive Warwick Smith said the initiative enhances the strategic relevance of domestic copper assets.
“Once again, President Trump and the current administration are shining an important light on the need for more critical metals within the United States,” Smith said.
He pointed to copper’s role in electrification, transmission infrastructure and advanced manufacturing, adding that American Pacific’s Madison copper-gold project in Montana is “well aligned to benefit from Project Vault and the associated push to secure domestic critical metals supply.”
Beyond miners, industrial groups have viewed the project as a structural shift in how the US approaches supply-chain resilience.
The New American Industrial Alliance (NAIA) called the program “a perfect example of the public and private sectors working together to tackle the urgent issues facing our country,” noting that stockpiling critical minerals is essential to protecting supply chains from “malicious foreign actors.”
Battery manufacturers, meanwhile, welcomed the initiative as a necessary safeguard against future disruptions. The Responsible Battery Coalition (RBC) called Project Vault “a generational investment in American dominance and critical mineral independence.”
“Project Vault is exactly the kind of serious, industrial-strength action America needs right now,” said coalition president Adam Muellerweiss in a statement.
Analysts urge caution on near-term impact
Market analysts, however, stress that the stockpile should be viewed as a strategic backstop rather than a near-term solution to China’s dominance.
“The announcement is a step in the right direction, that direction being minimizing China’s ability to disrupt the US economy and manufacturing/technology base by manipulating both price and supply of critical elements,” said Dmitry Silversteyn, analyst at Water Tower Research.
Still, he cautioned that Project Vault is “not a quick solution,” given that many US-backed mining projects remain in early development stages or are producing limited commercial volumes.
Others echoed that view, emphasizing that stockpiling alone cannot solve structural constraints in global supply chains. Helen Amos, a commodities analyst at BMO Capital Markets, said the administration is deploying multiple tools at once.
“They’re investing directly in equity, they’re building up stockpiles and looking at strategic partnerships with trading companies,” Amos told Bloomberg. “They’re coming at it from all possible angles.”
Meanwhile, questions about the program’s scale also prompted some scrutiny. Almonty Industries (TSX:AII) chief executive Lewis Black described US$12 billion as modest when spread across dozens of critical minerals and compared with Cold War-era stockpiling efforts.
“Where are they going to get the material from? There’s nothing out there,” Black said, noting that in tight markets such as tungsten, the US will still have to compete with China for global supply.
“China is extraordinarily aggressive in buying non-Chinese concentrate and scrap, and the financial regulations that apply to us don’t apply to them,” he added.
Despite the cautious sentiment, there is a shared recognition that critical minerals have moved from a niche policy concern to a central economic and national-security issue.
As Jefferies analyst Charles Boakye put it, Project Vault is “a first big step of many” needed over the next several years.
“This is not a nationalization of US minerals,” Boakye told Fortune. “It’s state capitalism and it’s industrial policy.”
