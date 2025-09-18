Landsat Data Shapes Lithium Mining Plans at Nevada’s Thacker Pass
Landsat imagery, long used to track crops, forests, and urban expansion, is now guiding decisions at Thacker Pass, one of the largest known lithium deposits in the United States.
A Nevada lithium project central to US efforts to secure domestic mineral supply is leaning on a half-century-old satellite program for modern answers.
The Geological Survey’s Landsat program, managed with NASA, has provided continuous Earth observations since 1972. Its freely available images allow scientists and industry leaders to measure landscape changes with precision.
In northern Nevada, those insights are proving crucial as Lithium Americas works to advance Thacker Pass in a way that meets strict environmental and land-use standards.
“Landsat imagery is valuable for critical minerals project development because it provides consistent, long-term data that document land use changes and geological features, assess environmental receptors and support planning decisions,” said Alexi Zawadzki, president of North American operations for Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC), in a USGS report.
When planning began, Landsat data revealed that the original mine site overlapped with important sage-grouse habitat.
Although the bird is not a protected species, its sharp population decline since the 1960s has made it an indicator of ecosystem health in Nevada’s rangelands. The finding prompted developers to shift the project six miles south, away from prime territory.
Water use is another critical challenge faced by the project. Landsat data has been paired with field checks to estimate groundwater levels, using differences in vegetation to infer depth.
With this data, the Thacker Pass project aims to recycle processed water up to seven times and to operate as a “zero liquid discharge facility.”
Unlike traditional lithium brine operations, the project will extract lithium from clay deposits. Tailings will be stored in dry facilities and later reused for reclamation work.
Economic promise
Lithium Americas estimates construction of Thacker Pass could generate more than US$700 million annually and support 1,800 jobs. Once operational, economic activity linked to the mine could average US$2.1 billion per year, according to a University of Nevada, Reno study.
Lithium is a cornerstone of batteries that power smartphones, laptops, and electric vehicles. The US ranks third globally in known lithium resources but remains dependent on imports.
Due to the resource’ growing importance, developing domestic supply has become a matter of both industrial policy and national security.
Landsat’s value, is hardly confined to mining. A 2023 economic analysis placed its annual contributions to US industries at US$25.6 billion, spanning everything from gold exploration to reduced insurance costs for farmers.
For Thacker Pass, the test will come as mining gets underway. But for now, the view from space has already reshaped how the project is planned and envisioned moving forward.
By applying Landsat data, planners hope to show that resource extraction and environmental stewardship can advance together.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.