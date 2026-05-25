ILC Critical Minerals: Undervalued Critical Minerals Opportunity

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May 25, 2026
ILC Critical Minerals (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF, OTCQB: ILHMF, FSE: IAH0) Chairman and CEO John Wisbey highlights the undervalued potential of the Raleigh Lake critical minerals project in Ontario.
“Lithium has outperformed in the last year as investors increasingly return to lithium developers with strong jurisdiction and robust economics,” said Wisbey. “We believe our flagship Raleigh Lake stands out as one of the ones that definitely need to be fully appreciated.”
Data from the United States Geological Survey suggests that the United States was 100 percent import-dependent on rubidium, presenting both challenges and opportunities for the project. ILC said it will be playing a full part in building market awareness of the uses of and economic potential for both lithium and rubidium as key materials for the energy sector.
Company Highlights:
- Mining-friendly jurisdiction: Ontario ranked as the 2nd overall jurisdiction for investment attractiveness in 2025.
- Advanced-stage flagship asset: Raleigh Lake has a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) released in 2023, with economics showing a post-tax net present value of C$342 million and an IRR of 44.3 percent annually. This assessment did not include the potential value of rubidium.
- Strong financial position: Debt-free Canadian company with a market capitalization of C$5.45 million
Wisbey noted that with lithium prices now 13 percent higher than the PEA, the NPV would be C$421 million. ILC is debt-free, financially disciplined, and positioned to benefit from the growing demand for domestic critical minerals in North America.
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