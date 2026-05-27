BTV Visits: Calian Group, NevGold, Verdera, Jindalee, & Titan Mining

BTV Visits: Calian Group, NevGold, Verdera, Jindalee, & Titan Mining

Watch on BNN Bloomberg national
Wednesday, May 27 at 7:30 PM EST & Saturday, May 30 at 8 PM EST

Tune into BTV and Discover Investment Opportunities.

As global demand for critical minerals, energy security, and strategic technologies continues to evolve, BTV - Business Television highlights companies advancing domestic supply chains, defense capabilities, resource development, and long-term investment opportunities across North America and global markets.

Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) - Canada's growing focus on defense and domestic procurement is creating new opportunities across military, cyber, health, and space technologies. With long-standing relationships across Canadian and NATO markets, Calian Group is expanding its presence through integrated defense solutions, international growth, and strategic acquisitions supporting long-term contract visibility.

NevGold Corp. (TSXV: NAU) (OTCQX: NAUFF) - A strategic U.S. antimony opportunity is beginning to emerge in Nevada. NevGold is advancing its past-producing project with near-surface antimony potential tied to historical gold operations, positioning the company within the growing push for domestic critical mineral supply chains alongside continued exposure to gold exploration and development.

Verdera Energy Corp. (TSXV: V) (OTCQB: VUECF) - A large-scale domestic uranium opportunity is taking shape in New Mexico. Verdera Energy is advancing a portfolio of ISR-amenable uranium projects supported by 88 million pounds of known and historic resources, positioning the company within the growing push to strengthen U.S. nuclear fuel supply chains and long-term energy security.

Jindalee Lithium (ASX: JLL) (OTCQX: JNDAF) and US Elemental - As the U.S. pushes to secure domestic battery material supply, Jindalee Lithium and proposed U.S.-listed entity US Elemental are advancing a large-scale lithium development opportunity along the Oregon-Nevada border. Backed by one of the largest lithium resources being developed in North America, the project is positioning within the growing strategic focus on domestic electrification infrastructure and long-term critical mineral security.

Titan Mining Corporation (TSX: TI) (NYSE American: TII) - A domestic critical minerals strategy is beginning to take shape. Titan Mining is expanding beyond zinc production through U.S.-based graphite processing and future germanium recovery potential tied to its New York operations, positioning the company within the growing push for secure North American supply chains.

BMO ETFs - Simplicity and diversification remain central themes for RRSP investors. BMO ETFs highlights its all-in-one asset allocation ETFs as a streamlined approach to long-term investing, combining global equity and fixed income exposure within a single solution designed to align with varying risk profiles and retirement goals.

And CEO Clips on:

Carolina Rush Corporation (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) - A historic South Carolina gold mine is being explored for deeper copper-gold discovery potential. Carolina Rush is advancing the Brewer Gold Mine through a fully funded drill program beneath an existing gold resource.

Evolve Royalties Corp. (CSE: EVR) (OTCQX: EVRYF) - Exposure to critical minerals without direct mining risk is becoming an increasingly watched strategy. Evolve Royalties is building a diversified royalty portfolio focused on copper, lithium, graphite, and rare earth projects tied to the growing demand for electrification and energy transition materials.

About BTV - Business Television / BTV The Agency:

For 28 years, BTV - Business Television has been the go-to half-hour investment show for savvy investors, delivering exclusive on-location interviews and actionable insights with emerging companies, industry leaders, and market experts. Hosted by Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV provides investors with direct access to executive teams and compelling investment opportunities not found anywhere else.

Discover Investment Opportunities.

Watch BTV Episode; BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:
Airing on BNN Bloomberg!

  • Wednesday, May 27 @ 7:30pm ET
  • Saturday, May 30 @ 8:00pm ET

US National TV:
Biz Television Network -

  • Sun, May 31 @ 1:00pm ET
  • Mon, June 1 @ 8:30am ET
  • Tues, June 2 @ 8:30pm ET & 11:30pm ET
  • Fri, June 5 @ 6:30am ET

BTV The Agency is a capital markets-focused TV production and digital marketing agency serving publicly traded and financial companies. Through strategic content creation and extensive distribution across top-tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News, and leading financial platforms, the agency helps companies reach investors, advisors, and institutions-building brand credibility and driving national retail and institutional investor awareness.

Take action now: Know a company investors should be watching?
Put them in front of thousands of active investors on BTV.

Contact us directly at (604) 664-7401 or info@b-tv.com.

Don't miss a beat—stay informed and ahead of the market by subscribing to BTV news today.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298995

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

jindalee lithiumjll:auasx:jllbattery metals investing
JLL:AU
Jindalee Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Jindalee Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Lithium

Game-changing, economically significant lithium resource for North American battery supply chain

Game-changing, economically significant lithium resource for North American battery supply chain Keep Reading...
Despatch of Entitlement Offer Documentation

Despatch of Entitlement Offer Documentation

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Despatch of Entitlement Offer DocumentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Strongly Supported Placement & Rights Raising up to A$11M

Strongly Supported Placement & Rights Raising up to A$11M

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Strongly Supported Placement & Rights Raising up to A$11MDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Entitlement Offer and Options Prospectus

Entitlement Offer and Options Prospectus

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Entitlement Offer and Options ProspectusDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Cashflow Report - March 2026

Quarterly Cashflow Report - March 2026

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow Report - March 2026Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Charles Lester

Why Global EV Sales Are Telling Three Different Stories in 2026

New data from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence shows the global electric vehicle (EV) market fractured along regional lines in early 2026. While global sales reached 5.6 million passenger EVs through April—a modest 6 percent year-over-year increase—that headline number masks stark divergence.“It’s... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0036 to R-0038 with Intercepts Including 50.46% Fe2O3, 7.21% TiO2, 0.395% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0036 to R-0038 with Intercepts Including 50.46% Fe2O3, 7.21% TiO2, 0.395% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0036, -0037 and -0038 completed in 2026 as part of its... Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Enters into Earn-in Option Agreement for the Fivemile Gold Project, Cortez Mining District, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Enters into Earn-in Option Agreement for the Fivemile Gold Project, Cortez Mining District, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF)("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an earn-in option agreement (the "Agreement") whereby the Company can earn up to a 79% working interest in the Fivemile Gold Project ("Fivemile", or the... Keep Reading...
Apex Resources Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

Apex Resources Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX,OTC:SLMLF) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to adopt semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR") in reliance on the Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 – Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the... Keep Reading...
DFS Update & Additional Critical Mineral Streams Identified

DFS Update & Additional Critical Mineral Streams Identified

Green Technology Metals(GT1:AU) has announced DFS Update & Additional Critical Mineral Streams IdentifiedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
ILC Critical Minerals logo

ILC Critical Minerals: Undervalued Critical Minerals Opportunity

ILC Critical Minerals (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF, OTCQB: ILHMF, FSE: IAH0) Chairman and CEO John Wisbey highlights the undervalued potential of the Raleigh Lake critical minerals project in Ontario. “Lithium has outperformed in the last year as investors increasingly return to lithium developers with... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Jindalee Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Jindalee Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Northisle Announces Board Slate for 2026 AGM

Canada One Announces Commencement of 2026 Exploration Program

Anteros Metals Confirms Hydrogen Up to 6,500 ppm in Phase 2 Gas Samples; Drilling Continues

LaFleur Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Equity Offerings for Gross Proceeds of C$10 Million

Related News

base metals investing

Canada One Announces Commencement of 2026 Exploration Program

base metals investing

Anteros Metals Confirms Hydrogen Up to 6,500 ppm in Phase 2 Gas Samples; Drilling Continues

precious metals investing

LaFleur Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Equity Offerings for Gross Proceeds of C$10 Million

precious metals investing

As America Pursues Mineral Independence, A US$2.9 Billion EXIM Loan Signals the Next Phase for Domestic Critical Mineral Projects

precious metals investing

A Positive Gold-Antimony PEA Just Landed in a Fast-Track Jurisdiction - With Spot Gold Above $4,500 an Ounce and a 19,000-Metre Drill Program Already Underway

energy investing

Stallion Uranium Expands Drilling Program at Coyote to 5,500 Meters Following Positive Results

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Accelerates Construction of Demonstration Facility by Six Months, Now Targeting Completion in June 2026