DFS Update & Additional Critical Mineral Streams Identified

DFS Update & Additional Critical Mineral Streams Identified

Green Technology Metals(GT1:AU) has announced DFS Update & Additional Critical Mineral Streams Identified

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Green Technology Metals

Green Technology Metals

Delivering the next lithium hub in North America Keep Reading...
Prospectus

Prospectus

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced ProspectusDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Transformational Recapitalisation to Fund Pathway to FID

Transformational Recapitalisation to Fund Pathway to FID

Green Technology Metals(GT1:AU) has announced Transformational Recapitalisation To Fund Pathway To FIDDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
International Lithium (T XV:ILC)

ILC Critical Minerals: Undervalued Critical Minerals Opportunity

ILC Critical Minerals (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF, OTCQB: ILHMF, FSE: IAH0) Chairman and CEO John Wisbey highlights the undervalued potential of the Raleigh Lake critical minerals project in Ontario. “Lithium has outperformed in the last year as investors increasingly return to lithium developers with... Keep Reading...
Lithium Africa Strengthens Technical Leadership Team with Appointment of Dr. Rachel Hampton as Vice President of Exploration

Lithium Africa Strengthens Technical Leadership Team with Appointment of Dr. Rachel Hampton as Vice President of Exploration

Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) (FSE: 6MQ) (OTCQB: LTAFF) ("Lithium Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Rachel Hampton as Vice President of Exploration, effective May 29, 2026. Dr. Hampton has worked in lithium exploration since 2019, with experience spanning... Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drilling Underway at Webbs-Expands District-Scale Footprint

Drilling Underway at Webbs-Expands District-Scale Footprint

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Drilling Underway at Webbs-Expands District-Scale FootprintDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Metals Australia Limited Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event, Quebec City, June 2-4, 2026

Metals Australia Limited Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event, Quebec City, June 2-4, 2026

Metals Australia Limited (ASX: MLS), We are a project development and mineral exploration company advancing critical and precious mineral projects in Canada and Australia, including the world class Lac Carheil Graphite Project in Quebec, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Confirms Significant Continuous Magnetic Anomaly at the Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador-Comparable to Largest Known Intrusions Globally

SAGA Metals Confirms Significant Continuous Magnetic Anomaly at the Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador-Comparable to Largest Known Intrusions Globally

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report initial results from a helicopter-borne Full Tensor Magnetic Gradiometry ("FTMG") survey completed by... Keep Reading...

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