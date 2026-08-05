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Edited by Georgia Williams
Aug. 05, 2026 06:10AM PST
The listing change officially took effect at the market open on Monday, August 3.
69 / Adobe Stock
Eagle Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NUCL) announced its addition to the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Total Return Index following a semi-annual rebalancing, qualifying the developer for inclusion in the US$5 billion Global X Uranium ETF (ARCA:URA).
The Solactive Index tracks companies operating across the nuclear fuel cycle, including mining, exploration, conversion, enrichment, and nuclear technologies.
Eagle currently controls the Aurora deposit in southeastern Oregon, which holds 32.75 million pounds of indicated and 4.98 million pounds of inferred near-surface uranium resources.
The asset ranks as the largest conventional measured and indicated uranium deposit in the US.
Eagle is positioning the Aurora deposit as a foundational asset to integrate domestic uranium resources with advanced small modular reactor technology.
The company recently engaged Harris Exploration Drilling & Associates to execute a 27,000-foot drill program at the site on the Oregon-Nevada border.
The 47-hole program, which began in July, aims to advance the project toward a prefeasibility study by the second half of 2027.
IsoEnergy, DISA Technologies announce DISA Uranium Corporation
Elsewhere in the uranium space, IsoEnergy (TSX:ISO,NYSEAMERICAN:ISOU) signed a definitive agreement with DISA Technologies to create DISA Uranium Corporation.
IsoEnergy will contribute its portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium mines in Utah, including the Tony M, Daneros, and Rim mines, in exchange for 1.67 million shares in the newly formed entity.
DISA Uranium combines the Utah mining portfolio with DISA’s proprietary High-Pressure Slurry Ablation (HPSA) processing technology. The mechanical separation technology uses high-velocity slurry streams to fracture material along natural grain boundaries without grinding media or chemical reagents, concentrating valuable minerals into smaller volumes for transportation.
According to corporate disclosures, preliminary testing at the Tony M mine demonstrated the technology could reduce feedstock mass to approximately 22 percent of its original volume while recovering 88 percent of the uranium.
The transaction is supported by US$105 million in private placement commitments from a consortium of strategic investors. IsoEnergy will participate in the financing with a US$33 million commitment, leaving it as the single largest shareholder with a 33 percent stake.
DISA Uranium also controls the only US Nuclear Regulatory Commission Source Materials License authorizing uranium recovery from legacy mine waste across multiple sites.
“Much of the uranium this country needs is already out of the ground, sitting in waste piles across the West," CEO Greyson Buckingham said in the announcement.
"Together, recovered legacy material and a scaled conventional resource base give us the feedstock to bring to life a new domestic uranium recycling and processing facility, the missing link in rebuilding an independent American nuclear fuel supply.”
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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