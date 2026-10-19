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Justin Huhn: Uranium Bottoming? Signals Lining Up, My Strategy Nowplay icon
Uranium Investing

Justin Huhn: Uranium Bottoming? Signals Lining Up, My Strategy Now

Charlotte McLeod
Written by Charlotte McLeod
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio
Oct 19, 2026 09:00PM

"A lot of signals are aligning right now that lead me to believe that if the bottom isn't perfectly in right now, we are very, very close," said Justin Huhn of Uranium Insider.

Justin Huhn, editor and founder of Uranium Insider, shares his thoughts on the state of the uranium market, outlining key supply, demand and price developments.

He also weighs in on sentiment, saying sector negativity is part of why he sees a strong buying opportunity for investors right now.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Andrew O'Donnell of the Market Mindset explains how he's using artificial intelligence tools to unearth overlooked opportunities in the junior mining space, emphasizing the importance of tracking companies that follow through on their plans.

"I've got a long-term horizon, and that I think is the biggest key," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, weighs in on the recent price declines in gold and silver, outlining the odds for their next moves. He also discusses uranium, saying that current levels represent a strong entry point for investors.

"I think this bet is a slam dunk. I think this is a really, really good bet," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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By Gabrielle De La CruzOct 07, 2026
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Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
See Full Bio

"The best place to find a new mine is right next to an existing mine."

GoldInxs Mining (TSXV:INXS,OTCQB:INXGF) President and CEO Nick Michael says that idea is why the company is exploring its flagship Fishpot property in Central BC.

Speaking to the Investing News Network at the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado, Michael said Fishpot is in the same mineral belt as Artemis Gold's (TSXV:ARTG,OTCQX:ARGTF) Blackwater mine and Evolution Mining's (ASX:EVN,OTCPL:CAHPF) optioned Clisbako property.

The company says only 378 meters in two holes have been drilled historically on the 5,509 hectare property. Since acquiring Fishpot, GoldInxs has built a geologic model using geophysics, geochemistry, airborne magnetics and a recently completed 3D induced polarization survey.

Michael said a drill program of about 2,000 meters will start in October.

"Success for us would be a 2,000 meter drilling program that's completed, that proves that we have continuous mineralization at depth and also validates our geologic model as it stands today," he said.

He described the company's approach as "targeting first and drilling second."

"We're not drilling looking for a great intercept that we can quickly go out and broadcast to the world," Michael said. "What we are interested in instead is collecting information, valuable information, and learning about this deposit."

Watch the full interview with GoldInxs President and CEO Nick Michael above.

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By Charlotte McLeodOct 06, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Don Durrett of GoldStockData.com shares his updated gold and silver price outlook, as well as how his portfolio is focused given the current environment.

"You have this unbelievable opportunity here — the leverage is just somewhat crazy," he said.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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Gabrielle De La Cruz
By Gabrielle De La CruzOct 06, 2026
Gabrielle De La Cruz
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
See Full Bio

Domestic Metals (TSXV:DMCU,OTCQB:DMCUF,FWB:03E0) President and CEO Gordon Neal discussed the drill program now underway at the Smart Creek project in Montana.

Speaking with the Investing News Network at the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Neal emphasized that Rio Tinto's (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) best hole at Smart Creek returned 109.73 meters at 0.75 percent copper.

The company is drilling at an angle to test its interpretation that the mineralization is a dipping structure.

Domestic Metals is earning up to a 60 percent interest in the project through an option agreement with Rio Tinto.

Watch the full interview with Domestic Metals President and CEO Gord Neal above.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

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