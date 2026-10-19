Justin Huhn, editor and founder of Uranium Insider, shares his thoughts on the state of the uranium market, outlining key supply, demand and price developments.

He also weighs in on sentiment, saying sector negativity is part of why he sees a strong buying opportunity for investors right now.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.