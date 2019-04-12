Want to Own the Iron Throne? You’ll Have to Pay the Price

How much would the controversial Game of Thrones power seat be worth if it was constructed using gold, uranium, copper, silver or diamonds?









Forged with 1,000 surrendered swords upon the request of Aegon ‘the Conqueror’ Targaryen, the Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms has captivated audiences since HBO launched the critically acclaimed series “Game of Thrones” (GoT) in 2011.

Ahead of the launch of the eighth and final season, the Investing News Network (INN) has decided to delve into the cult phenomenon to see what an Iron Throne cast in various materials and minerals would be worth.

While information about the on set throne is scarce, earlier this month AT&T announced it was offering a chance to win an exact replica of the famous seat reserved for the rightful King or Queen of Westeros.

Designed by production management company Traction Creative, the duplicate throne weighs in at 310 pounds, stands more than 7-feet high and costs US$18,000.

If the Iron Throne was constructed today using the current iron price of US$93.60 per tonne, it would cost US$12.73, not including time and labor of course.

Which got us wondering, how much the controversial power seat would be worth if it was constructed using popular resources, gold, uranium, copper, silver or diamonds?

Gold

A golden throne may seem like the appropriate and most natural choice of metals for a triumphant ruler to sit on, however with gold trading for US$1,293.20 an ounce it would be very costly.

The 310 pounds converts to 4,960 ounces, which at current prices would cost roughly US$6,414,272.

Gold has been featured in the show and associated with royalty in the past. In season one, Viserys Targaryen demands Khal Drogo give him a golden crown, part of the deal Viserys has made with Khal Drogo warlord of the Dothraki, to secure the Iron Throne for Viserys and marry his sister to Khal.

However, Viserys ends up having molten gold poured over his head, as Khal exclaims, “A crown for a king.”

Gold is also the metal of choice for currency in the Seven Kingdoms, which use the Gold Dragon coin.

Copper

Aside from iron and gold, copper is one of the few metals actually mentioned on the show. The Copper King is referred to during season two and has interactions with Queen-at-large Daenerys Targaryen.

Copper penny coins are also a featured monetary coin throughout the Seven Kingdoms.

If a copper throne was constructed it would run you a modest US$908.30, with copper prices sitting at US$2.93 per pound.

Silver

The shiny precious metal is also used as currency in Westeros. The Silver Stag coin is the currency valued between the high-end Gold Dragon coin and the Copper Penny coin.

Silver is also the name of the horse Daenerys was gifted by Khal on their wedding day.

A silver throne may not be as showy as a solid gold chair; however, it is much more affordable.

At US$15.26 per ounce, a silver throne would cost approximately US$75,689.60.

Uranium

While U3O8 may be radioactive, this volatile metal may be perfect for some of the more duplicitous and cold characters, particularly those in King’s Landing. Over Q1 of 2019, uranium has performed flatly losing and gaining roughly US$3 over the three month period.

If the Iron Throne was forged in uranium using the current spot price of US$25.75 per pound, a uranium throne would cost US$7,982.50.

A deal compared to the over US$6-million gold throne.

There is no instances of uranium in GoT, however the green glow of the uncontrollable Wild Fire that was used to destroy the Sept of Baelor does have an eerie similarity.

Diamonds

Of all the gems, diamonds are the ones most associated with royalty and opulence, so it only seemed fitting to include the sparklers in the list.

Using a per carat price of US$83 (the cost of lower-end rough diamonds) the diamond throne would contain 703,067.60 carats of gems, costing US$58,354,610.80.

The gem of choice in the Seven Kingdoms seems to be ruby, which was included in Joffrey’s crown and the pommel of swords and daggers.

One important resource in Westeros that may have a similar value to diamonds is Dragonglass, which has been a topic throughout the show’s run; but featured prominently in season seven when Jon Snow asks Daenerys if he can mine the Dragonglass located in a cave beneath Dragonstone to make weapons.

Valyrian steel also deserves an honorable mention, forged using dragon fire Valyrian steel was used to cast the most coveted and regal swords.

Of course the mythical throne, which sits inside King’s Landing’s Red Keep, is priceless and has led to a long-standing war between House Lannister and House Targaryen with allies of both houses caught (and killed) in the middle, making it impossible to put a value upon.

Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.