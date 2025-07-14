Apollo Silver Enters into Investor Relations Agreement

Apollo Silver Enters into Investor Relations Agreement

 

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") with Matthews Investments, to provide investor relations services to the Company, as defined in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture exchange ("TSXV") and applicable securities laws. Matthews Investments will receive consideration of C$7000month, payable monthly in arrears, for an initial term of three months, with the option for the Company to renew on a quarterly basis thereafter.

 

Matthews Investments, a company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, provides IR consulting services for public companies. Founding CEO, Richard Matthews, is an IR expert with more than 15 years of experience and with deep expertise in the mining industry. He has held senior management and board roles at Canadian publicly listed companies and has run highly successful, international IR programs. Neither Matthews Investments nor any of its principals hold, directly or indirectly, any securities of Apollo, however, they have advised that they may participate in a future financing or acquire shares in the open market.

 

The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

 

  About Apollo Silver Corp.  

 

Apollo has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance quality precious metals projects in sought after jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two prospective silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Project, in San Bernardino County, California and the Cinco de Mayo Project, in Chihuahua, Mexico.

 

Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

 

  ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS  

 

Ross McElroy
President and CEO

 

  For further information, please contact:  

 

Email: info@apollosilver.com
Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128

 

  Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  

 

