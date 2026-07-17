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Jul. 17, 2026 01:05PM PST|
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Crypto.com plans to use an investment from Citadel Securities to fund an expansion into tokenized securities and derivatives.
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Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (July 17) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.
Bitcoin price update
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$64,129.58, up by 0.2 percent over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin price chart
Bitcoin price performance, July 17, 2026.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
Ether and altcoin price update
- Ether (ETH) was priced at US$1,842.89, trading 1.3 percent lower over the last 24 hours.
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.09, trading flat over the past 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$75.17, trading 0.4 percent lower over the past 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
Read on for a round-up of the biggest crypto market news:
- Crypto.com hits US$20 billion valuation with Citadel investment
- PayPal board sees US$53 billion takeover bid as undervalued
- Bybit secures majority stake in NOBI
- T.Rowe Price debuts multi-token spot ETP
- Visa debuts stablecoin platform
Crypto.com hits US$20 billion valuation with Citadel investment
Citadel Securities has invested US$400 million in Singapore-based Crypto.com, marking the cryptocurrency exchange’s first institutional funding round.
The market-making firm, founded by billionaire Ken Griffin, secured a stake in the exchange through a transaction that values Crypto.com at US$20 billion.
Crypto.com plans to utilize the capital injection to accelerate its expansion into tokenized securities, derivatives and a broader array of traditional asset classes.
Crypto.com currently ranks as the 11th largest crypto exchange by trading volume and recently secured conditional approval for a US national trust bank charter.
PayPal board sees US$53 billion takeover bid as undervalued
The board of directors at PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has determined that a US$53 billion joint acquisition proposal from Stripe and Advent International undervalues the company, according to a Reuters exclusive.
The consortium submitted an offer of US$60.50 per share, backed by a US$50 billion bank financing package assembled by JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) alongside US$17 million in equity.
PayPal's board believes the current bid fails to capture the long-term value of its ongoing corporate turnaround plan under CEO Enrique Lores. While directors have not issued a formal refusal, they are actively reviewing the financial terms, regulatory hurdles and potential counteroffers before taking next steps.
Under the proposed deal structure, Stripe and Advent would hold equal ownership stakes and keep the core payments business intact. The buyers have also outlined potential antitrust remedies, including separating PayPal’s Braintree division and transferring it to Advent's existing portfolio.
Bybit secures majority stake in NOBI
Bybit has launched a locally operated trading platform in Indonesia following its majority acquisition of PT Enkripsi Teknologi Handal, formerly known as NOBI.
The newly formed entity, Bybit Indonesia, operates as a regulated business under the direct supervision of Indonesia's financial regulator, Otoritas Jasa Keuangan.
Former NOBI senior executives Lawrence Samantha and Dionisius Evan will lead the local management team as CEO and COO, alongside CMO Steven Gotama.
The platform is introducing its services in distinct phases, debuting with more than 500 trading pairs backed by institutional-grade liquidity and global risk surveillance systems.
T.Rowe Price debuts multi-token spot ETP
T. Rowe Price announced the addition of the T. Rowe Price Active Crypto ETF (ARCA:TKNZ) on Thursday (July 16), calling it the industry’s first actively managed multi-token spot exchange-traded product (ETP).
It is designed to hold and adjust exposure across multiple crypto tokens, rather than just one. The company said the fund gives investors a single product that can shift between assets based on its research and market outlook.
The launch adds T. Rowe Price to a growing list of traditional firms moving deeper into crypto investment products.
Visa debuts stablecoin platform
Visa (NYSE:V) launched its Visa Stablecoin Platform, built for financial institutions, fintech entities and crypto platforms, with tools to mint, move and manage stablecoins in a Visa-run system.
The platform supports OpenUSD and includes built-in wallets, transfer permissions, activity logs and approval steps so companies can securely manage transactions.
The news follows Visa's June announcement that it was adding new artificial intelligence, stablecoin and token features. Earlier this year, Visa expanded stablecoin-linked card work with Bridge; the company also previously launched stablecoin settlement in the US and stablecoin prefunding in Visa Direct.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.