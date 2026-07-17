t. rowe price active

t. rowe price active

NYSEAMERICAN:TKNZ

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The T. Rowe Price Active Crypto ETF is not an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, and therefore is not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds or ETFs registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940.  The Trust is not a commodity pool for purposes of the Commodity Exchange Act. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risk factors and other information included in the prospectus.
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