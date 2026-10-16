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Oct. 16, 2026 01:05PM PST|
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Elsewhere in the crypto landscape, Circle Internet Group is expanding into 40 new emerging markets across Asia, Latin America and the Middle East to compete directly with traditional banks for cross-border payment flows.
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Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (October 16) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.
Bitcoin price update
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$81,541.46, trading 1.6 percent lower over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin continued a slide that began after the US inflation reports earlier in the week, dipping to just above US$80,000 on Friday afternoon after a brief bounce above US$82,000 that morning.
On Friday, futures traders added new bets even as prices fell, and those anticipating a rise were paying more than usual to keep their positions open. US tech stocks also fell sharply on Friday.
“In my view, a sustained return to positive ETF inflows would be a stronger bullish signal than a temporary price rebound, as it could indicate genuine improvement in investor confidence and willingness to take on risk,” Simon-Peter Massabni, head of business development at XS.com, said in commentary sent to the Investing News Network.
He added that the US Federal Reserve’s late October decision will be the next big test.
Bitcoin price chart
Bitcoin price performance, October 16, 2026.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
Ether and altcoin price update
- Ethereum (ETH) was priced at US$2,411.96, trading 1.7 percent lower over the last 24 hours.
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.30, trading 3.5 percent lower over the past 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$103.59, trading 2.7 percent lower over the past 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
Read on for a round-up of the biggest crypto market news:
- MSCI adopts new eligibility rules, Strategy and Metaplanet at risk
- Russia sets hard deadline to outlaw P2P crypto trades
- Circle pushes USDC into 40 emerging markets
- SEC approves Cboe rule change for KPI-tied options
- Charles Schwab expands crypto services access
MSCI adopts new eligibility rules, Strategy and Metaplanet at risk
MSCI approved new eligibility rules for its global stock indexes on Thursday (October 15), placing Bitcoin treasury firms at risk of removal after market close on November 30, 2026.
Under the updated methodology, MSCI says it will exclude non-operating businesses from its Global Investable Market Indexes by applying a multi-step screening framework. Companies must first fail an evaluation of their operating assets before triggering exclusion through four out of five financial ratio tests. For existing constituents, removal requires failing this screening across two consecutive annual filing periods.
An earlier August consultation using May 2026 data flagged Michael Saylor's Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Japan-based Metaplanet (TSE:3350,OTCQX:MTPLF) and UK uranium investor Yellow Cake (LSE:YCA,OTCQX:YLLXF) as potential deletions, while SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) made a watchlist.
Strategy has strongly disputed MSCI's approach, calling the proposal "misguided" and asserting that its Bitcoin operations qualify as an operating segment under US accounting standards.
Despite its objections, Strategy noted that index-tracking funds hold 13 million of its shares, or just 3.1 percent of its basic outstanding equity, and claimed exclusion "would not meaningfully affect Strategy."
The decision from MSCI will also end temporary restrictions introduced in October 2025 for firms holding 50 percent or more of their total assets in digital assets. MSCI will publish its final list of affected companies on November 11.
Russia sets hard deadline to outlaw P2P crypto trades
The Bank of Russia confirmed a hard deadline of July 1, 2027, to permanently outlaw direct peer-to-peer cryptocurrency trading between individual citizens.
Updated guidance published on Monday (October 12) clarifies that Federal Law No. 282-FZ officially removes person-to-person deals from the list of permitted digital asset operations.
After the July cutoff, Russian residents must execute all crypto trades through state-licensed brokers or officially registered digital exchange organizations. Individuals are explictly banned from moving digital assets from regulated accounts into self-custodial wallets where they personally control the private keys.
The new laws completely dismantle the popular peer-to-peer loophole Russians currently use to swap rubles via bank transfers for US dollar-pegged stablecoins like USDT.
Domestic banks must automatically reject any client attempting to fund foreign crypto platforms and block incoming ruble transfers originating from those offshore exchanges.
Major state-backed institutions are already moving to dominate this newly restricted market, with Russia's largest lender Sberbank officially joining the central bank's crypto registry to launch compliant trading products by December.
Circle pushes USDC into 40 emerging markets
Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) is aggressively pushing its USDC stablecoin into 40 new emerging markets across Asia, Latin America and the Middle East to capture surging global demand.
CEO Jeremy Allaire confirmed the expansion strategy during a recent media interview, declaring that blockchain technology has officially crossed from early adoption into mainstream commercial scaling.
International businesses and retail users are rapidly adopting dollar-pegged stablecoins for everyday commercial payments and cross-border money transfers rather than just cryptocurrency trading.
This geographic push puts Circle in direct competition with legacy banks and traditional remittance companies for a lucrative share of global cash flows. Circle currently manages approximately US$72.6 billion in circulating USDC, securing roughly a quarter of the global stablecoin market.
SEC approves Cboe rule change for KPI-tied options
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved a Cboe Global Markets rule change on Tuesday (October 13) that lets the exchange list yes-or-no options tied to business figures reported by 23 US-listed companies, including Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA).
The contracts pay out in cash based on the figure each company reports in its SEC filings.
Cboe has said it plans to launch them in October, with Robinhood as the first retail broker to offer them, but listing depends on regulators approving Cboe's new clearing arm.
Charles Schwab expands crypto services access
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) said all of its clients can now use Schwab Crypto, its service for buying and selling Bitcoin and Ether directly. CEO Rick Wurster said on the company's Q3 earnings call on Thursday that Schwab is rolling out the ability to transfer crypto into Schwab accounts and will add three more coins by the end of the year.
In August, Schwab named Solana, Avalanche and Chainlink as the planned additions.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Learn about our editorial policies.