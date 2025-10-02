MARA Holdings Inc, formerly Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset compute that develops and deploys technologies. The Company's digital asset compute portfolio spans multiple states and countries. It manages large grid-connected deployments that reduce energy waste and inefficiencies, as well as small, dispersed deployments that transform stranded or wasted energy resources into more productive and sustainable assets. Its technologies include 2PIC by MARA, MARAFW, MARA SLIPSTREAM, ANDURO, and ALYS. The Company's 2PIC by MARA is a next generation of immersion cooling technology. MARATools provides a streamlined process for firmware installation, configuration, and management of ASICs. Anduro is a multi-sidechain platform on bitcoin. ALYS is a bitcoin sidechain where builders can use Ethereum smart contracts. The Company's digital asset compute portfolio approximately 265,000 operational miners.