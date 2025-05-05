Metaplanet Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the hotel business. The Hotel segment is engaged in the hotel management business. The Company is also engaged in the investment business and the Bitcoin consulting business. The strategic roadmap of investment business includes various financial tactics, such as considering equity raising and arbitraging the long-term fiat currency market, all executed within a Bitcoin-centric framework. The Bitcoin consulting business provides specialized consulting services to assist companies adopting Bitcoin. This business provides strategic guidance to maximize the potential within existing corporate frameworks, as well as overseeing large-scale corporate restructurings. The Company is also engaged in the acquisition, holding and disposal of real estate and real estate trust beneficiary rights, as well as business using advanced technologies such as Web3, blockchain and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).