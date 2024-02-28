Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Yellow Cake Plc

LON:YCA
Yellow Cake PLC is a Jersey-based specialist company operating in the uranium sector. The principal activity of the company is to invest in uranium projects. It invests in quoted or unquoted companies producing, developing, or exploring for uranium in Canada, the United States, Australia, and South Africa. The company's only segment being the holding of uranium oxide concentrate (U3O8) for long-term capital appreciation.
×