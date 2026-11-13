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Edited by Charlotte McLeod
Nov. 13, 2026 12:05PM PST|
Fact CheckedThis article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
Elsewhere in the crypto landscape, index provider MSCI is set to remove Strategy, Metaplanet and other companies from various indexes.
CESARVR / Adobe Stock
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (November 13) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.
Bitcoin price update
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$68,975.15, trading 3.7 percent lower over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin fell below US$70,000 for the first time since August, extending a slide that deepened after last week’s US midterm election results and picked up speed following the country's October inflation data.
In its weekly note, 10x Research said Bitcoin is now trading more like gold, moving with the US dollar and inflation-adjusted bond yields rather than with tech stocks. With the US Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates and the 10 year treasury yield above 5 percent, the firm said assets that pay no interest face headwinds.
Key elements being tracked by the firm include yields above 5 percent, upcoming NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) earnings and Bitcoin gaining on up days for the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC).
In an email, Simon-Peter Massabni of XS.com pointed to three factors pressuring crypto: expectations of higher US rates, uncertainty over tougher crypto rules after the midterms and strain on companies that hold large amounts of crypto. He said a stronger recovery depends on better liquidity, clearer rules and steady demand.
For its part, Sygnum Bank believes crypto sentiment has slid into extreme fear, but reads a dip in the Bitcoin Volatility Index as orderly selling rather than panic. Options traders bought bets on a rise and bets on a fall in about equal amounts after leaning heavily toward bets on a fall the week before. Sygnum is calling US$60,000 the key floor.
Bitcoin price chart
Bitcoin price performance, November 13, 2026.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
Ether and altcoin price update
- Ethereum (ETH) was priced at US$1,951.26, trading 3.2 percent lower over the last 24 hours.
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.03, trading 0.6 percent lower over the past 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$80.24, trading 1.5 percent lower over the past 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
Read on for a round-up of the biggest crypto market news:
- MARA sells nearly half of its Bitcoin
- MSCI drops Strategy and Metaplanet
- BlackRock's tokenized fund gets round-the-clock cash outs
- Big banks put money behind joint stablecoin
MARA sells nearly half of its Bitcoin
Bitcoin miner MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) said in its third quarter shareholder letter that it sold 13,597 BTC after the quarter ended, about 40 percent of the 34,012 coins it held on September 30. It used US$750 million to pay off loans backed by its Bitcoin, and plans to keep selling to fund its move into artificial intelligence computing, repay upcoming debt and possibly buy back shares. Q3 revenue fell 35 percent to US$164.2 million.
MSCI drops Strategy and Metaplanet
Index provider MSCI will remove Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, from the MSCI USA Index and two broader US indexes at the close on November 30, according to its November index review. Japan's Metaplanet (TSE:3350,OTCQX:MTPLF) will leave the MSCI Japan Small Cap Index the same day.
Funds that track those indexes will have to sell their shares. MSCI did not give reasons for individual removals, but in October it finalized a rule screening out companies that don't run an operating business; an August test run had flagged both firms. Bitcoin miner IREN (NASDAQ: IREN) was also dropped from the MSCI USA Index.
BlackRock's tokenized fund gets round-the-clock cash outs
Securitize (NYSE:SECZ) and Ethena Labs launched a facility that lets eligible investors swap shares of BUIDL, BlackRock's (NYSE:BLK) tokenized fund that holds short-term US government debt, for the USDC stablecoin at any hour, weekends included. Until now, cashing out of the fund meant waiting for banks to open.
The facility starts at US$50 million and can grow to US$100 million.
Big banks put money behind joint stablecoin
Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Banco Santander (LSE:BNC,OTCPL:BCDRF) and Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) are among the banks committing US$270 million to Project Faro, a joint venture to issue a US dollar stablecoin, Bloomberg reported. The group of 21 financial firms, which also includes Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS,NYSE:BNS) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD,NYSE:TD), as well as Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC), said in September that it plans to form a new company in the second half of this year and aims to launch in the first half of 2027.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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