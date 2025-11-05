Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
More Press Releases
More Featured Articles and Inverviews
IREN Limited is a bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns, and operates data centers and electrical infrastructure for the mining of Bitcoin primarily powered by renewable energy. The company's mining operations generate revenue by earning Bitcoin through a combination of block rewards and transaction fees from the operation of its specialized computers called Application-specific Integrated Circuits and exchanging these Bitcoin for currencies such as USD or CAD on a daily basis.
Latest News
Latest News
Outlook Reports world
Featured Fintech Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES