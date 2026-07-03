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Securitize is the world's leader in tokenizing real-world assets with USD4B AUM (as of June 2026), bringing the world onchain through tokenized funds in partnership with top-tier asset managers, such as Apollo, BlackRock, BNY, Hamilton Lane, KKR, VanEck and others.
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